Knowing and understanding, while both spokes on the same wheel, so to speak, are vastly different.
That confuse you? Okay, let’s approach this from a different level if you’re a shooter or hunter. The “Bull Moose” of lever guns wood’s cartridges, the .348 WCF, was introduced by Winchester in the model 71, a lever action rifle designed off the model 1886 and expressly built for the .348 cartridge, during the mid- to late ’30s, I believe.
Conceived and designed to allow a lever action firearm to compete with the rising popularity of bolt actions, especially those chambered in .30-06, it was a bear-killing machine, albeit a tad on the heavy side. The Model 71 was the only rifle ever commercially chambered in the caliber, to my knowledge. I’ve owned a couple of Model 71s so chambered, but can’t say I really enjoyed using either one. They were just too heavy for backcountry packing despite both being carbines.
While the .348 WCF had its adherents, as niche cartridge, it never became wildly popular. It was eventually replaced during the mid-1950s with the .358 Winchester, basically the newly introduced .308 Winchester with the neck expanded from .308 diameter to .358 diameter to hold a bigger bullet. Initially, it was a round designed to be chambered in both pump action and bolt action rifles.
Also intended to compete with the .30-06, the .358 replaced the .348 as the commercial world’s supreme wood’s thumper, as the terminal ballistics are quite similar, with the edge going to the .358 offering. It’s also appeared in many more rifles than the .348 WCF, but was never serious competition for the venerable “06.” Commercially however, the .358 eventually suffered the same fate as it’s predecessor, although ammunition is still occasionally available.
The only fly in the ointment I can see is the .358 is a .35 caliber cartridge and .35 caliber anything, from the .35 Whelen, to the .35 Norma Magnum to a variety of greater and lessor chamberings, has never taken the sporting world in America by storm. For some unknown reason, we don’t like them and it can basically be said that all but the .35 Remington have fallen by the wayside. Personally, I like most of them and enjoy using them.
Merely a .308 necked up to take a .35 caliber bullet, the .358 has similarly never taken the hunting world by storm, which is hard for me to understand. My most recent .358 is in a Browning BLR and can be deadly accurate. On a good day, I can put three 220-grain bullets into a group measuring less than 1/2 inch in diameter, which I consider about as good as I can shoot with an off-the-rack rifle of no particular pedigree. On deer it is a stone killer and, if I ever get a chance to use it on a bear or elk, I imagine it’ll perform with alacrity.
Now, if that hasn’t given you a minor headache, let’s take a look at Winchester’s newest commercial offering, the .350 Legend. Yet another .35 caliber designed for light rifles and hunting medium-big game. It was introduced in 2019 and billed as the fastest straight-walled cartridge available and advertised as pushing a 150-grain bullet at over 2,300 fps with more muzzle energy than a .30-30. Oh, where to start?
For openers, the Legend’s fighting the same uphill battle the other 35s have fought. .30 caliber is America’s caliber, right or wrong. Also, as far as the marketing hype, the .30-30s I’m acquainted with also push 150-grain bullets out the muzzle at a tad over 2,300 fps. Actually, the last time I chrono’d a .30-30 rifle I hunted with, it was pushing the Winchester factory load with the 150-grain slug at a tad better than 2,500 fps out of a 26-inch barreled Buffalo Bill commemorative edition.
Chop the barrel to 20 inches, the standard length of a barrel on a Winchester Model 94 .30-30 carbine and deduct 25 fps for each inch of barrel under 26 (pretty much an industry standard) and we get almost the exact same muzzle velocity from the ancient .30-30 as from the .350 Legend. Problem is, as I see it, nobody makes a modern sporting rifle (AR) in .30-30. They make a .243 Winchester, .260 Remington, even the .308 and a gaggle of other calibers to include a beast of a .450 caliber, but not in .30-30 to my knowledge.
Retracing our steps and returning to the disparity in popularity of the .348 WCF and the .358 WCF – which, as far as this country boy can tell, are nearly identical cartridges – however, this time the equation has changed to the difference between the .350 Legend and the .357 Maximum.
Older gunnies will remember the .357 Maximum as a revolver round developed to do yeoman duty on the handgun silhouette range or for handgun hunting. However, it was retired early because it developed tremendous heat from the higher than expected pressures of the cartridge and that heat was flame-cutting the forcing cones and top straps of the revolvers it was chambered in. Or, at least, that was what the whining was all about. Anyway, the whining eventually resulted in the elimination of its manufacture in revolvers except for the Dan Wesson revolvers which had a remedy for the problem. Despite its early problems in some revolvers, the cartridge went on to distinguish itself in T/C single shots and similar firearms.
A couple of decades ago, I had a New England, top-break, single-shot rifle chambered in .357 maximum with naught but iron sights. With it I have killed deer, antelope, coyotes, feral hogs and my only mouflon ram. It discharges a 220-grain cast lead bullet with a gas check at a bit over 2,200 fps. Figure a DRT (Dead Right There) range of around 250 yards on deer and such. It’s about the same as the .35 Remington, another underappreciated round out here in the West.
For several years shooters have bedeviled the industry to come up with a lever action rifle that uses the .357 maximum and have been rebuffed by a variety of lame excuses. And yes, we all know the existing actions of the current .357-.44 magnum-chambered lever action rifles are too short to house the longer .357 maximum. But the longer model 94 Winchester or the 336 Marlin isn’t, so why the reluctance?
And again yes, I know the .350 Legend was created to let hunters in those backward states like Iowa, which only allow straight-wall cartridges or shotguns for big game hunting, to use an AR-style firearm chambered in something less abusive than the big .450 Bushmaster. Incidentally, it’s my understanding that varmint hunters can use any high-powered rifle cartridge, bottle-necked or not, to shoot varmints in that state. You just can’t shoot a deer with one. Also, the .350 Legend was designed to provide less recoil than the .450 Bushmaster or the .45-70 in a lever gun. It’s an alternative to enhance harvest opportunities in those states while staying inside the parameters of the existing laws.
I know this and I applaud it, but what I don’t understand is why they simply didn’t use the .357 Maximum in a lever gun? Or even build an AR-style platform around it? They’ve built modern sporting rifles in darn near every other off-beat cartridge, why design a completely new cartridge for the modern sporting rifle?
You don’t think it has anything to do with developing completely new markets, do you?
