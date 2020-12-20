After a month of practicing, the Nordic ski team finally had its first meet of the season Saturday in Jackson.
Nordic skiing was originally scheduled to start Dec. 4-5 in Casper, but it was delayed due to a lack of snow at the time.
“I’m extremely appreciative that we were able to have a race and get the season started and everything went smooth and without any additional stress,” coach Meggin Becker said.
The Trail Creek Invitational featured 67 athletes participated in both the boys and girls 5K varsity skate race.
“Jackson has great coverage and with consistent snow all week,” Becker said. “Trails provided a soft platform for skating and snow drifts out in the opening, which cause for some slightly slower skis.”
Hayden Campbell led the way for the Broncs, finishing 20th in 19:19.3. Landon Rau, back after missing last season due to injury, took 32nd in 19:27.0, while Marshall Brookins finished 39th in 19:53.2.
The Fillies were led by newcomer Elisa Wachob, who finished 18th in 20:16.3.
Hayley Pearson-Horner took 55th in 26:37.7 and Sabrina Stowell was 61st in 32:08.4.
In the boys 3K JV race, Luis Mata finished eighth (12:51.0) out of 22 racers. Liberty Laing took 11th (14:36.12.1) out of 27 in the girls race.
“Hayden Campbell, Luis Mata, Elisa Wachob and Liberty Laing all had great season-opening performances,” Becker said.
“As a coach, I look at the first race as a benchmark for how our season can go and to start thinking of how to race, when to attack and when to use the skills we continue to build,” Becker said. “Each athlete had goals set for the race. Some were met and all showed that we are heading down the right trail to achieving their overall goals.”
Team scores were not available.
