The Cody girls soccer team continued to work out the kinks as it swept its weekend opponents.
The Fillies (5-0, 4-0 conference) won at Lyman on Friday and at Mountain View on Saturday.
“The weekend as a whole I thought we got way better at feeding the ball to feet and making runs off the ball,” defender Reece Niemann said. “I think it was a good weekend for us to experience some different fields and get a feel for some different types of pressure.”
Cody defeated Lyman 5-0 on Friday.
Autumn Wilson opened the scoring in the first half.
“Against Lyman, I got a great pass and had an open breakaway and then was able to put it away,” she said. “It wasn’t our best game, but our possession is something that is improving every game, and it’s so awesome to see that.”
Hattie Robbins then scored for Cody, followed by Natalie Wenke and Jessa Lynn to give the Fillies a 4-0 lead at the half.
The Fillies had to adjust to Lyman’s smaller field, which made passing and switching more difficult.
“I thought the field was way smaller than we are used to and the dome shape made it tough on our wings to keep the ball alive,” Niemann said. “It made everyone crammed and hard to take shots because there was multiple people in our way.”
Cody added one goal in the second half when Ally Boysen scored.
“I think as a team we didn’t play our best game, but we did possess the ball really well,” Niemann said.
Saturday in Mountain View the Fillies won 5-0.
“We played really well against Mountain View,” Wilson said. “The wind was a huge factor in that game and it affected both teams tremendously.”
Cody scored two goals in the first half, both coming off corner kicks. Wilson scored the first and Wenke the second.
“Ally gave a perfect corner kick that I was able to get a foot on,” Wilson said.
In the second half, Wilson scored again, with an assist from Lynn. Her goal was followed by scores from Boysen and Wenke.
“We always come out with more intensity after halftime,” Wilson said. “The team this year is dedicated to taking instructions and playing them out on the field.”
Mountain View had a few opportunities to score, including off a some corner kicks, but the Cody defense held strong.
“Mountain View had some really fast forwards but our back line managed to apply rough pressure and keep it more on our offensive end,” Niemann said.
Coach Marian Miears said the Fillies played slow in both games during the weekend, but showed improvement as the games went on.
“The second half was good and our defensive formation was much better,” she said of Mountain View. “We used a ton of passes the second half.”
Cody is now off until next Monday, when it takes on Lander at home at 3 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s state tournament. The Fillies also host Worland on April 14 at 3 p.m.
