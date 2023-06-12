The 10 finalists for the Milward Simpson Athlete of the Year award were announced last week and three Cody athletes made the cut.
The annual award recognizes the state’s top female and male senior athletes. Cody’s Ally Boysen and Kennedi Niemann are nominated for the girls, and Luke Talich is a boys finalist.
Cody schools athletic director Tony Hult said it’s a testament to talent and depth of the class and the culture they helped create.
“This class was the deepest in the 18 years I’ve been here,” he added. “We had some outstanding athletes. As a complete group they did what they could for their team and the school to be a success and that was prevalent in all our programs.”
Ally Boysen
Boysen was an All-State performer in basketball, soccer and swimming. She was a three-time All-State soccer selection and helped lead the Fillies to back-to-back Class 3A state championships and runner-up finish in 2021. Cody was 17-0 each of the past two seasons and Boysen was named the 3A Senior Player of the Year this season and Underclassmen of the Year as a junior.
She helped the Fillies win the 4A state championship in girls basketball in 2023 after runner-up finishes in 2021 and 2022. She averaged 11.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game to help the Fillies complete a 25-0 season and win the program’s first state title. Boysen was an All-State selection in basketball.
Boysen also earned All-State honors in swimming as a sophomore when she was the runner-up in both the 50-and 100-yard freestyle and helped the Fillies to a second-place finish in swimming in 2020.
Kennedi Niemann
Niemann was an All-State selection in basketball, soccer and volleyball. She helped the Fillies to the 4A girls basketball state title in 2023 after a pair of second-place finishes in 2021 and 2022. She earned All-State honors all three seasons. The Fillies went 25-0 on their way to the state title this season and Niemann averaged 9.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 steals per game.
She was also on two championship soccer teams in 2022 and 2023. Both teams finished 17-0 and Niemann earned All-State honors. The team finished runner-up in 2021.
Niemann helped Cody take second place in Class 4A on the volleyball court in 2022. The outside hitter earned All-State honors and was voted offensive player of the year by the team.
Luke Talich
Talich was an All-State pick in basketball, football and outdoor track. He helped the Broncs win the Class 3A football state championship in 2020 and 2021 and finish runner-up in 2022. He was a two-time Super 25 selection in football and was chosen the 2022 Super 25 Defensive Player of the Year. He earned All-State honors three years in a row.
Talich helped Cody to a third-place finish at the 2023 Class 4A boys basketball state tournament, which was the Broncs first appearance at the state tournament since 2018. On the court he averaged 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds and earned All-State.
He also helped the Broncs finish third at the 4A state championships in track, when he was the individual champ in the 100 meters, 200 meters and long jump. Talich was a runner-up five other times in his track career.
In its 48th year, the award is named in honor of the late Milward Simpson from Cody, a former Wyoming governor (1954-58) and United States senator (1962-67). Simpson served as the team captain for the University of Wyoming football, basketball and baseball teams and earned varsity letters in each sport from 1917-21. He turned down a professional baseball contract to attend Harvard Law School before returning to his home state.
The other female finalists are Thunder Basin’s Joelie Spelts, Lyman’s Sage Bradshaw and Cheyenne Central’s Sydney Morrell. The other four boys are Sheridan’s Colson Coon, Cheyenne East’s Garet Schlabs, Lander’s Gage Gose and Big Piney’s Colby Jenks.
This year’s winners will be announced June 17 at a luncheon in Cody.
