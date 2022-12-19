The Filly basketball team only got one shot this weekend to hit the floor and extend their 3-game win streak after the Powell game on Friday was postponed due to illness within the Lady Panther program, but the Fillies took that shot and hit a bulls-eye on Saturday.
Molly Hays dropped 26 points and hauled in five boards, and Victory Buck capped off a career night with 16 points and three assists as the Fillies cruised to a physical 58-43 road victory over Sheridan on Saturday.
The Fillies used big second and third quarters to pull away from the Lady Broncs in a matchup that featured a long delay by the officials in the second half to clean up the blood trails off the floor.
“Molly’s finger was kind of going all over the place, and I ended up with a few good scratches,” senior Reece Niemann said. “It was kind of a scrappy fight out there for sure.”
Buck’s day started out strong as the senior drained a pair of threes in the first quarter to help the Fillies build an early 10-4 lead.
A Niemann offensive board led to a Hays jumper to put the Fillies up by five, but the Lady Broncs battled back to trail just 12-11 at the end of the opening frame.
Sheridan showed the rest of the state the results of trying the full court trap against the Fillies to start the second period.
“Whenever a team applies full-court pressure we kind of like it,” coach Chris Wagner said. “We have a lot of confidence with the way we pass and handle the ball and it usually leads to good things.”
Jessa Lynn capitalized on the first attempt at the press with a wide open layup.
Hays followed that up by splitting a pair of defenders and hitting a jumper to put the Fillies up 18-11.
Cody stretched the lead to 24-11 before the Lady Broncs made a small run to pull to within 26-19, but a Hays midrange jumper at the buzzer pushed the lead to 28-19 at the break.
It was just one of a number midrange shots Hays would end up scoring on.
“We have a couple of plays we run to get those kinds of shots,” Hays said. “But for the most part our dribble drive offense sets up a lot of good looks.”
The Fillies started out the third frame with a full court press of their own and forced the Lady Broncs into all kinds of trouble.
Kennedi Niemann nailed a shot from deep and later drove and dished to Buck for her third three of the game to help put the Fillies up 38-21, leaving Sheridan searching for answers.
“Victory is such a good shooter,” Reece Niemann said. “You can always count on her for two and three 3-pointers a game, and she has really upped her game being aggressive and challenging the defense with her dribble.”
She ended up connecting on a three, and Lynn again scored in transition as the Fillies held onto a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
While the offense was clicking for the Fillies, the defense and rebounding thwarted any kind of hope for a Lady Bronc comeback.
Kennedi Niemann finished with six steals on the day and five deflections. Hays added four steals and seven deflections.
Kamry Hutchison and Lynn combined for a pair of steals and deflections as well.
“We finished with only six turnovers, which is pretty amazing considering how Sheridan was playing defense,” Wagner said. “And defensively Kennedi is getting so good at getting into those passing lanes and making plays that have really helped out.”
Hays added a three in the fourth, and Buck finished off a drive with a bucket and free throw to put the Fillies up 56-39.
Sheridan tried the press again to no avail late as Hays burned the Lady Bronc defense with an easy layin.
“Yeah, it’s fun when teams try to press us,” Hays said.
Kennedi Niemann finished with eight points and seven assists, and sealed the game with another steal.
Reece Niemann added four points and seven rebounds, five of those offensive.
She had her hands full down low and shined all game before fouling out, that all in the absence of Ally Boysen who sat out with an injury.
“The role was a little bit different without Ally in the post with me,” Reece Niemann said. “We work so well together and they had a lot of good post players, but I thought Molly really did a good job defending under the basketball all game long even though she was giving up some size.”
The Fillies shot 47% from the field, hit six threes on the day and outscored the Lady Broncs 30-16 in the paint.
Cody will have some time off before returning for a pair of home games Jan. 3 and Jan. 5.
