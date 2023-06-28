Three Cody girls soccer players were named to the Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star soccer team.
Maddie Christler, Jessa Lynn and Hattie Robbins were part of the All-Star soccer match, which was played at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette on Saturday. This is the third straight year that the All-Star games have been held in Gillette after a long hiatus.
“The competition was great,” Lynn said. “All players on both teams had an understanding of the game and we all understood our roles. It was competitive and aggressive, and in the end everyone was happy for each other whether it was a win or loss.”
The athletes arrived on Thursday and had their first session that night. After practice, the teams were divided up via a draft as opposed to geographic region.
“I think the draft was very well thought out,” Robbins said. “It was interesting to see the coaches’ views on each player and how they wanted to approach the strategy for each team. I was drafted for the white team along with the other girls from Cody which was super awesome because it’s always that much better when you’re on a team with girls you’re familiar with.”
Nicknamed the Great Whites, the girls on the team had another practice session Friday morning, then did some bonding that afternoon. They finished the day with some scrimmages under the lights with both teams.
“My favorite part about the week was probably the team bonding that we did through the days we were there,” Robbins said. “All the girls I got to know were super friendly and encouraging. How well you get along with everyone definitely makes or breaks a team.”
After one more practice Saturday morning it was time for the game.
“It was nice getting to know all the girls and making new friends all while playing one more high school game,” Christler said.
Team White received an early first-half goal from Gabby McVay from Newcastle and the defense did the rest. That lone goal held up to give the White a 1-0 victory.
“It felt good getting the win playing with girls I’ve never played with before and seeing how everyone’s talents complimented each other to make the weekend a success,” Lynn said. “I enjoyed working with the coaches and learning new skills that’ll help me in my college endeavors.”
Robbins was in goal for the Great Whites, Lynn played midfield and Christler outside defender in the game.
“I would say this game was definitely one of my strongest games,” Christler said. “I think I played really well, and so did the rest of team. We really synced together and played to our best abilities.”
Lynn will continue her soccer career at Casper College, but it was the last official game for both Robbins and Christer.
“Playing my last game of high school soccer was definitely emotional, but I know that it’s not the last,” Robbins said. “The game will always be a part of my life and it’s something I’ll always look back on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.