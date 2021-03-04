The Cody girls basketball team is headed to the state tournament.
Thursday morning the Fillies held off Rock Springs 51-36 in the opening round of the 4A West Regional tournament in a winner advance, loser out game.
Cody plays Natrona at 3 p.m. to determine seeding and will then play again Saturday.
Senior Torrie Schutzman led the way for Cody with 19 points, Molly Hays scored 13 and Kennedi Niemann seven.
Schutzman found her groove quickly Thursday morning in Riverton, opening the game with a trey and hitting again from lang range to gain a little breathing room to make it 12-7 late in the quarter. Hays sank a late layup and the Fillies led 14-7 after one, with Schutzman leading the way with eight points.
Schutzman kept it up in the second, opening with a corner trey to extend the lead to 10. The Lady Tigers tried to halt Cody’s offense with more aggressive defense, but it didn’t work. After Brenlee Jenkins, who averages 21 points per game for Rock Springs, again made it a 10 point game at 21-11, bench player jess Lynn sank a 3-pointer. Schutzman, who led all scorers with 13 points halfway through, sank a late layup for a 28-11 lead at the half.
Rock Springs rallied in the third and took advantage of a lull in the Cody offense to cut the lead nearly to single digits. But with Kennedi Niemann locking down Jenkins, the Fillies were able to secure the game in the final quarter. Thanks to a big putback by Izzy Radakovich, Cody led 43-28 midway through the fourth and was able to hold off all Rock Spring attempts to rally.
Jenkins ended up with 19 points on the night, not enough to overcome the Cody defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.