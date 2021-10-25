The Cody cross country runners began the season with the lofty goal of finishing top three in the state, and the Broncs came about as close as possible to achieving that goal Saturday in Ethete during the 2021 3A Boys State Championship Meet.
The Broncs landed a pair of runners in the top-10, but came up just three points shy of an appearance at the podium as they were edged by Buffalo to finish fourth overall.
Mountain View claimed the 3A state title.
David Juergens and Ben Stewart finished seventh and eighth, respectively, to earn all-state recognition, while Charlie Hulbert landed 16th to help secure fourth for the Broncs.
“Finishing that close to the podium is kind of a bitter pill,” coach Maggie Kirkham said. “As a team they worked so hard all year, but sometimes it just doesn’t happen.”
For Stewart, who finished in 17 minutes, 22.58 seconds, however, an all-state finish was all but improbable a few short weeks ago. After suffering what he thought was a season ending injury with a broken collarbone, he returned to action only to get sick shortly after getting cleared to run again.
That was all after a strong start to the season with a top 10 finish in Billings.
“I was in the ER and they said it would take six weeks to heal and I thought that would be it for the season,” Stewart said. “But it turned out to be only three weeks, so that was pretty motivating.”
While neither the Broncs nor Fillies had plans that worked out, Stewart had a good idea before the race exactly what he wanted to do and it worked out just fine.
“My goal was to be around 15th place at the mile marker and then work my way up from there,” Stewart said. “That is just kind of what happened and I ended up in a pretty good spot.”
That spot was just behind Juergens who ran steady and solid throughout the race to finish in 17:15.99.
“For me, personally, getting all-state was something that I had been striving for since my freshman year,” Juergens said. “The process getting there was slow and painful, and I had to push myself to my absolute limit.”
For Hulbert, his 16th place finish may have been one of the most bitter pills to swallow. As one of the top runners in the state all season, he entered the state meet at far below 100%, and it showed as he pushed as hard as he did all season to cross the line.
“Charlie has been our No. 1 or No. 2 runner all season, but he didn’t have the day he wanted,” Kirkham said. “He was hurting. It wasn’t from a lack of training or effort, he just wasn’t feeling well. I saw him with about 150 meters to go and I was wondering if he was going to be able to stay on his feet.”
The Broncs will be looking to do more than just stay on their feet next season, as they lose just one runner from a competitive team that will once again have a podium finish in mind.
“This team as a whole improved over the year,” Juergens said. “I am proud of how everyone performed and proud of every runner for putting the work in.”
2021 3A Cross Country State Results
Boys teams
1. Mountain View 50. 2. Star Valley 71. 3. Buffalo 129. 4. Cody 131. 5. Worland 139. 6. Riverton 151. 7. Lander 153. 8. Powell 228. 9. Torrington 238. 10. Douglas 268. 11. Newcastle 278. 12. Green River. 13. Lyman 337. 14. Rawlins 399. 15. Pine Bluffs 422. 16. Wheatland 438.
Individuals
7. David Juergens 17:15.99. 8. Ben Stewart 17:22.58. 16. Charlie Hulbert 17:41.48. 48. Kyle Graham 18:42.23. 52. 18:45.44. 56. Randall Nelson 19:05.16. 82. Hayden Campbell 20:10.4
