There has been a major change to fishing conditions on rivers and stillwater fisheries the past week.
It is safe to say, spring has sprung in the Big Horn Basin now. Lakes and ponds that were covered by ice have opened. The North Fork and other rivers and streams have also opened enough for the annual spring trout spawning runs to begin. Fishing should be extremely good as long as we do not receive any major cold weather in the week or weeks ahead.
Buffalo Bill, Beck Lake, East Newton, Luce and Hogan reservoirs have lost most, if not all, of their ice covering.
Boysen Reservoir also has some of its bays open on the east and west sides of the lake. Anglers have been taking advantage of the open water. Boaters are out trolling Buffalo Bill. As long as the wind doesn’t blow too hard, the fishing late March on this relatively small water impoundment can be quite good.
East Newton Lake is a popular fishery that is managed for trophy trout by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. All fish must be caught on flies or lures only, no bait allowed, and all trout must be released to grow larger.
To ensure the trout are released safely and in great shape, anglers must keep the trout in the water to keep its gills wet. Keeping the trout wet also means they are breathing while the hook is removed. This method reduces stress greatly and also keeps the angler from squeezing the trout and damaging internal organs.
Use a net with soft material like rubber netting to keep the trout from losing its body’s protective slime. When handling trout, anglers should (must) handle the fish with wet hands for the same reasons a soft net material is recommended. Once the trout’s protective slime has been removed by dry hands or a dry net material, their skin becomes susceptible to bacteria and infection.
This will eventually kill the trout. If you have caught trout at East Newton, or elsewhere, that have black spots on their bodies or a white fungus, this is due to improper handling techniques and a blatant disregard for the fishery itself.
Barbless hooks not only expedite a quick hook removal but also reduce any tissue damage to the face and jaws of the fish hooked. A pair of hemostats or pliers easily mashes down the barb on a hook. Make sure the barb is completely flat against the hook point when smashing the barbs.
Doing so, again, aids in reducing the stress a trout or any other fish goes through during the hook removal process and when anglers are handling and keeping trout and other fish in the water to release for other anglers to catch and enjoy in the future. Barbless hooks also can be removed safely and much more easily out of clothing, ears, face, fingers of anglers too should they run afoul of a fly or lure when fishing!
Trout are moving out of Buffalo Bill into the South and North Forks of the Shoshone River now to make their annual spring run up these rivers to find good spawning gravels on which to lay, fertilize and cover their eggs. The run is a bit late this year due to the below-zero temperatures from a few weeks ago. Anglers are doing best fishing the rivers where they enter Buffalo Bill Reservoir.
Few trout have moved very far yet, although they can swim amazing distances in a short amount of time when the gene to spawn has kicked in. These are wild rainbow trout and wild native Yellowstone cutthroat. Please treat them with respect. There are few wild or native trout streams left in the western USA. We are fortunate to have them where we live.
Remember: The North Fork of the Shoshone closes April 1 and reopens July 1 from what is called Gibbs Bridge at Buffalo Bill State Park all the way up the North Fork to Newton Creek. Fishing is open with no closures west of Newton Creek.
The closure boundary also takes in the west arm of the Buffalo Bill Reservoir from where Rattlesnake and Sheep creeks enter the reservoir.
The west arm of Buffalo Bill is closed April 1 through July 15. This closure has been in the fishing regulations for decades and has proved very beneficial to our wild rainbows and native Yellowstone cutthroat spawning and swimming in the Shoshone and Buffalo Bill.
