Five Cody High School grapplers rode the momentum of a fourth place team finish at state and tested their skills against some the best wrestlers in the region recently at the Black Hills Nationals in Spearfish, S.D.
At 126 pounds, Ty Peterson strung together three consecutive wins, falling in the finals to finish second overall.
State champion Grayson Beaudrie had three wins by fall on his way to fourth place at 182 pounds.
“After the regular season we encourage the team to attend at least one or two post season tournaments,” coach Trev Wood said. “They get that extra competition and it’s a great learning opportunity.”
At 160 pounds, Jackson Wood had three wins by fall before earning a 5-0 decision in his final match to take fifth.
Will Thomason won by fall in his final match at 182 pounds to land fifth as well.
At 120 pounds, Taylor Baggs won by fall in 26 seconds in his final match to take seventh.
“It’s nice to get away and see athletes from different states to see how we stack up,” Wood said. “The kids wrestled great. One thing these tournaments have in common with the regular season is it comes down to simple technique and good decision making in order to win matches and compete.”
