When Rebekkah Schulz looks back on her time as Miss Cody Stampede, she’ll remember all the people she met during the week.
People like Levi, a Make-A-Wish kid from Georgia, whose dream was to go to a rodeo. Or the young girl with leukemia who said she always wanted to be a rodeo princess.
“It was definitely a great experience and pulls on the heartstrings a little bit,” she said. “I’m glad I got the opportunity to do it. I wouldn’t want to go back and change a thing.”
Growing up in Cody, Schulz did drill team and barrel racing, but didn’t consider trying out for the Miss Cody Stampede competition even as many of her friends did.
“It wasn’t until last year that some friends were like, ‘Why don’t you do it?’” she said. “So people kind of talked me into it. But then at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘I should do this. I should try.’”
So last year she entered the competition and was selected Lady in Waiting.
This year as summer got closer, Schulz questioned whether she’d have time for the role of Miss Cody Stampede. A licensed esthetician, she does makeup for weddings professionally, while also working at a downtown coffee shop and a ranch up the South Fork.
“I didn’t want to look back and say, ‘I wish I had done it,’” she said. “So I’m really glad that it all worked out and I was able to experience it. I met so many amazing people.”
As royalty for the home rodeo, Schulz helped make sure everybody was where they needed to be at the time they needed to be there. She also worked to help coordinate outfits. In her court she had a lady in waiting and two princesses. There were also two visiting state queens, including Miss Wyoming as well as Miss Rodeo America.
“It was fun getting to hang out with them more and ask them questions about their reign,” she said.
Each day the group had various autograph signings at area businesses. On July 2-4 they rode in the Kiddie and Stampede parades. They also signed autographs before and after the rodeo each day.
Once the rodeo started each queen would do her hot lap when they were introduced. They also helped carry sponsor flags and then trailed calves during tie-down and breakaway, and steers during steer wrestling to make sure they got to the pen across the arena.
It was a busy week, Schulz woke up at 5 every morning to feed her horses and start getting ready for the day and at the latest didn’t leave the arena until about 11:15 p.m.
“I was exhausted,” she said. “I’m still trying to catch up on sleep. I think I got a total of seven hours of sleep in those four days. But we did it and it was a blast.”
On July 4, the day started out rainy and cold, but Schulz and the other royalty put on their slickers and rode in the parade.
“It’s Wyoming, so you kind of just take what shows up,” she said. “I love how much moisture we’ve gotten.”
The moisture didn’t do Stampede Park any favors though as the arena was a muddy mess on the final day. Wearing white, Schulz rode more slowly during her introduction lap around the arena.
“It was a bowl of soup, for sure,” she said. “But the edges of the arena were kind of packed in more with sand. We just took it slow, definitely a lot slower than the previous nights.”
She said one of her favorite parts of the week was just being able to ride her horse in the arena. “I love being on horseback,” she said. “I started rodeo when I was about 12 years old, so being able to go out on my home turf and hear them announce my name was special.”
