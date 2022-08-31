For some reason I don’t remember the second hatch of sparrows as being so large this time of the summer, but I know it’s here because of the squadrons of just-fledged sparrow teenagers turned loose on my feeder and backyard at the end of July.
Must be close to 100 of them on occasion. The semi-adult featherheads can barely fly, but they are determined to follow mom wherever she goes, in hopes of being fed, beak to beak. Mom is just as determined to kick-start the kids into adulthood by losing them.
The last few mornings the backyard has been inundated by fledgling sparrows and their parents as mom and dad attempt to teach civility, pecking order and the proper manner to approach a flock relationship to the kids. Kind of like human parent and teenagers. Regardless, the majority of the kids, seemingly oblivious to bruises and scarring, seem determined to rush bull-headed out into their world and lock beaks with the big boys, so to speak. Some make it and some don’t.
This morning, while watching an errant chipmunk playing hide and seek on the patio, we were visited by a just fledged Cassin’s Finch, albeit a real “wonky” one. Barely able to fly, or walk for that matter, he attracted my attention as his entire plumage was heavily mottled with that beautiful crimson color those bad boys are so famous for.
It was in the standard places, his chest and nape, but his entire face was covered, along with intermittent splotches on his back, wings and belly. It wouldn’t have surprised me if his toe nails wore red nail polish. Well, yes, a little surprised I guess. Hope the ladies like him when and if he ever matures.
Unfortunately, this little guy acted like he was stoned on drugs, putting him in line to be cat scat unless things change for him. Watching him through a pair of binocs, I noticed his beak was also malformed. Shaped similar to that of a grosbeak, as in the top and bottom beaks crisscrossed at the end of the beak, it made it difficult for the little guy to even pick up a seed, let alone crack it open for the kernel inside. Ugly little dude, but I hope he makes it.
That said, Sandi and I finally got to take a drive, two in fact, up to Cooke City for lunch, despite the construction going on at present. It was beautiful and green and blue sky all the way both times, with the Clarks Fork running clear in the mornings. Plus the traffic was light, but other than a smallish, brown-colored bear hiding behind a tree just off the highway (brown phase black bear, I think) a few miles west of the Fox Creek bridge, and one mule deer doe intent on committing suicide on the highway, we saw no wildlife to speak of.
Actually we encountered few problems on our two trips, other than a severely under-cooked hamburger at the cafe up in Cooke City. The highway construction down on the curve just east of the red hill before you start the climb up to Dead Indian Pass is well managed and never caused a problem and the highway from Red Lodge is open until one gets to Beartooth Lake.
Contractors are rebuilding that portion of the highway that goes around the curve where the great view and steep drop-off are. Sometimes traffic gets a bit flum-floxed there, as is common to most bigger highway construction projects.
Years ago when Sandi and I lived on Line Creek north of Clark, we had a neighbor who was a former Louisiana State trooper, Parish Sheriff and all around good guy. Dennis and I went woods wandering on occasion, but for whatever reason, those ventures always ended in near disaster through no fault of our own. Must have been the stars weren’t lined up or something else beyond our control.
Regardless, we tried unsuccessfully years ago to get someone to drop us off at that curve next to Beartooth Lake and pick us up a week or so later on the highway below and across the river.
Our wives weren’t having anything to do with it for some obscure reason and nobody else who knew us seemed to have any interest in the project, so we never did go on that adventure. I still think it would have been fun, but I had two legs that worked back then.
However, back to the highway construction, considering the terrain and the plethora of bugs up there in the summer, from black flies to hornets to deer flies to some forms of biting bugs that are big enough to stand flat-footed and mug a turkey, the highway workers seem to be holding their own.
If you decide to picnic or wet a line up there, September is a great time to fish the Clarks Fork up past Crandall, but it’s artificial only. Also remember that for those bugs up there, wearing bug repellent is like adding salsa to a burrito. Remember too that you need to drink plenty of fluids to replace the lost blood.
Seriously. Those are some kind of bad bugs!
