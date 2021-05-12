The bucking bulls and flying dirt are coming back to town.
The Cody Nite Rodeo is making its return to the Stampede Rodeo Grounds this summer for a full slate of shows in what is set to be a normal year. Stock contractor Mo’ Betta Rodeo is back for its 17th year running the show, and company head Maury Tate says it will look like it used to.
“As far as I know, it’s all back to normal,” Tate said. “We’re excited and I do think it’s going to be a good year.”
The rodeo opens June 1.
Tate said last year’s announcer Ty Rhodes is returning as the voice of the CNR, Colter Ellis is returning to run the music, and rodeo clown Zach “Cookie” Cook will bring the laughs and the gags back to the arena. Slack is also coming back and contestant limits have eased, making this season more similar to years past.
The grounds have a new addition this year, with a permanent video board being installed at the east end of the arena. Tate also said there are plans for a junior rodeo near the end of July.
“I think people are excited to get out and go,” Tate said. “Every indication is people are going to get out and travel. I think everyone is excited about a new year after last year.”
Tickets can be purchased at codystampederodeo.com/p/tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.