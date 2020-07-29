The Cody Legion C team had an impressive run at the state tournament in Casper during the weekend, finishing second to the host.
“I’m really proud of us,” Trey Schroeder said. “Our team played hard and we battled back through the losers bracket. I can’t wait for next season.”
Because many players on the Legion B and C teams are younger this season, coaches decided not to send the B squad to its state tournament, instead dropping its younger players to the C group and bumping up its older athletes to the A team.
“To come back through the losers bracket and play in the championship game was really great,” coach Beau White said. “The kids competed hard every game and came back through the losers bracket.
The C team went 4-2 during the tournament and finished the season 8-26 overall. The B squad finished 18-17 overall.
“Thanks to the community for all the support this season, and to all the friends and family who showed up to all our games,” White said.
Casper 20, Cody 18
In a high-scoring championship game Saturday, the Cubs had the tying run at the plate in the final inning, but couldn’t get any more runs.
“To get second was upsetting for a little bit, but once it settled in it was a good feeling for us because we had clawed our way back to get in the championship game and compete our hardest out there,” Wyatt Carlson said.
Three walks and a single by Jace Jarrett scored the Cubs lone run in the frame.
The Barons got on the scoreboard first with one run in the first inning, but Cody took a 4-1 lead in the second. Eli Johnston hit a double and Jayvin McAlmond and Ty Peterson had singles during the inning.
An error in the third gave Cody another run, but then Casper took a 7-5 lead with four hits, a couple of Cub errors and two walks.
Singles by Peterson and Schroeder helped Cody score five in the fourth to retake the lead.
Again Casper answered, scoring four to lead 11-10.
In the fifth, a double by Carlson, singles by Schroeder and Johnston, an error and two walks put Cody up 14-11.
But the Barons didn’t go away, scoring six in the bottom of the frame to lead 17-14.
Cody tied the game in the sixth, but Casper scored three to make it 20-17 heading into the final inning.
“The team did really good,” Carlson said. “We were fighting back and forth against Casper. We played our hardest out there and gave them everything we had.”
At the plate, Johnston went 3-4, Peterson 2-4 and Schroeder 2-5.
William Duke pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up 11 runs on 11 hits. McAlmond went 2 innings and allowed seven runs on five hits. Carlson pitched 1/3 of an inning and gave up two runs on four hits for the win.
Cody 13, Lovell 6
With the loser heading home and the winner going to the title game, the Cubs defeated Lovell on Saturday to stay alive.
“Our guys were excited to play them,” White said. “It was our best defensive game of the whole tournament.”
The Mustangs had a big first inning with five runs, but Cody got four back in its half, which including singles by Peterson, Jarrett and Johnston and a double by Connor Moss.
“After Lovell scored five in the first, we just kept are heads up and didn’t quit after we went down,” Johnston said. “I thought we played good and just stayed in the game.”
Cody took the lead with three runs in the third, and pulled away more in the fourth. In the frame the Cubs scored five. Moss and Jarrett hit doubles, and Devon Torczon and Carlson singles.
Their final run came in the fifth, with Lovell scoring one more in the seventh.
At the plate, Torczon went 3-4, Carlson 3-5, and Moss and Jarrett 2-4.
Henry Switzer started the game, going 1/3 of an inning and giving up five runs on five hits. Peterson pitched 6 innings and gave up one run on six hits. Duke threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed no hits.
Cody 14, Evanston 11
Evanston led 6-4 after two innings Friday, but a five-run third helped Cody take the lead for good.
“It was a back-and-forth game, but we put a lot of pressure on them and made some plays late to advance to the next day,” White said.
In the inning, Moss hit a double, and Jarrett, Johnston, Carlson and Schroeder singles.
Evanston pulled within one run through the next two innings, but a double by Carlson and single by Moss made it 10-8.
Evanston again pulled within one in the fifth, but Cody put up four in the sixth. Torczon and Carlson hit doubles and Schroeder a single.
The Outlaws scored two more in the seventh.
“In the Evanston game we really hit the ball well and our defense was really solid and our pitching was strong through the game,” Schroeder said.
At the plate, Carlson went 4-5, Moss 3-4 and Torczon 2-3.
Jarrett earned the win, going 5 innings and giving up eight runs on 12 hits. Moss pitched 2 innings and allowed three runs on five hits.
Cody 11, Torrington 8
A five-run sixth inning gave Cody the lead in a close game against Torrington on Friday morning.
“It was an early game after a late heartbreaker, but they hit the ball really well,” White said.
In the inning with one on third and two outs, Moss hit a double. An error tied the game and Jarrett reached on a single, before a three-run homer by Johnston to left made it 11-8.
“The home run pitch was belt high and inside,” he said. “Hitting the home run was great, plus hitting it for the lead was amazing.”
The game was tied at 2 after one inning, with Cody taking the lead in the second, which included a triple by Duke.
Torrington tied the game in the bottom of the inning, but Cody regained the lead with two in the fourth.
Torrington led 8-6 before Cody’s big inning.
At the plate, Johnston and Carlson went 2-2 and Schroeder 2-4.
Johnston pitched 5 innings and gave up eight runs on nine hits. Torczon went 2 innings and allowed one hit.
“When I pitched against Torrington I was doing good,” Johnston said. “I just needed to locate better. I was leaving the ball up so they could hit.”
Casper 7, Cody 6
The Cubs lost their first game to Casper on Thursday in the final inning.
Cody led 6-5 going into the inning, where Casper scored two for the win.
“It was a great game,” White said. “We competed hard, and hit the ball well, we just didn’t make some plays defensively to win.”
The Cubs scored one run in the first but fell behind when Casper put up five in the fourth.
Cody scored another in the fifth and took the lead in the sixth with four runs. In the inning, Torczon hit a double, and Jarrett, Carlson and Peterson singles.
“I thought we played hard – it was a back-and-forth game,” Schroeder said. “We hit the ball really well and they did too. We just came up short at the end.”
Carlson and Peterson went 2-3, and Torczon 2-4.
Schroeder pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on five hits. Torczon threw 1 inning and allowed two runs on three hits.
“I thought I pitched pretty well. They got on us in the fourth inning, but we battled back in the fifth inning and unfortunately I ran out of pitches and had to leave the game due to pitch count,” Schroeder said.
Cody 12, Wheatland 2
Cody opened with a big win over Wheatland on July 22.
“We got off to a slow start,” White said. “We didn’t hit the ball well but we took advantage of their mistakes and did enough to get the win.”
The Cubs scored one in the first on a double by Moss and four in the second, which included a three-run home run by Carlson.
“Hitting a home run against Wheatland was amazing,” he said. “It gave me a boost of confidence throughout the rest of the tournament.”
Cody added two in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth, taking advantage of 10 Wheatland errors during the game.
Wheatland scored one in the fourth and fifth.
Cody had four hits during the game, with Jarrett going 1-1, Moss and Switzer 1-2, and Carlson 1-4.
Peterson went 3 1/3 innings and gave up one run on three hits. Johnston went 1 2/3 innings and gave up one run on one hit.
