Funding is available to support projects benefiting sage grouse and their habitats. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has preliminarily approved up to $75,000 to each of the eight Local Sage Grouse Working Groups to fund projects to address the primary threats to the species as identified in their local conservation plans. Groups can submit project proposals online.
Proposed projects will be evaluated based on consistency with Wyoming’s Core Area management strategy, local sage grouse conservation plan, likelihood of success, project readiness, matching funds, multiple species benefits, significance at local, state and regional levels, duration of benefits and adequacy of monitoring.
Proposals to the South-Central Local Working Group are due June 18; all others are due July 15.
For questions, contact Leslie Schreiber, Game and Fish sage grouse/sagebrush biologist at leslie.schreiber@wyo.gov or (307) 765-2445.
