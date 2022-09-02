The Cody swim team swept nearly every event on Thursday night during the Cody Quad at the Rec Center – its first home meet of the season.
Freshman Summer LaVigne qualified for state in the 50 free in 27.65 seconds and 100 backstroke in 1:11.10.
She also helped the 200 yard medley relay team to a top finish in 2:05.60 and the 400 free relay team to first in 4:01.03.
Kelsey Pomajzl qualified in the 100 free, touching out first in 1:00.75.
Tara Joyce added the 200 and 500 free to her list of state-qualified events, while Kelly Joyce added the 200 IM to her events with a 2:34.97 to take first. She also took the top spot in the 100 breast.
“It was a great start to the regular meet season,” coach Emily Swett said. “We had so many personal best times and gained three new state qualifiers.”
Two of those three were divers Hailey Holeman and Brynn Croft. Holeman finished first with a 158.40, and Croft second with a 150.30, just enough to qualify for state.
“I did end up winning one meet last year,” Holeman said. “My best dive is probably my reverse, that’s what I scored a 32 on tonight.”
That was the top score for any diver of the Quad.
Elle Ortner cruised to a convincing win in the 100 fly, building a big lead to time out in 1:07.12, over seven seconds ahead of second place.
“I couldn’t see anyone off to my sides,” Ortner said. “That was a second better than my best time ever, which I got last week.”
She is already qualified in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly and is approaching a state-qualifying time in the 100 back as well.
The Fillies relay teams swept all three events, with senior Mahayla Allred and freshman Louella Cornell joining Kelly and Tara Joyce to take the top spot in the 200-free relay in 1:50.69, over six seconds ahead of second place.
“It was great for the girls to start to see their hard work pay off,” Swett said. “And we are just getting started.”
CHS Cody Quad
1. Cody, 461. 2. Worland, 299. 3. Riverton, 214. 4. Newcastle, 121.
200 yard medley relay - 1. Cody A (Summer LaVigne, Kelly Joyce, Kelsey Pomajzl, Elle Ortner)), 2:05.60, 2. Cody C (Callie Christainsen, Kristin Boysen, Eliza Spencer, Presley Bray), 2:26.37.
200 yard free - 1. Tara Joyce, 1:57.53; 6. Jillian Eakins, 2:42.19; 7. Lily Jones, 2:42.90; 12. Brindi Brittain, 4:02.67.
200 yard IM - 1. Kelly Joyce, 2:34.97; 3. Haven Robbins, 2:46.71; 4. Greta Morgenweck, 2:47.53; 5. Lily Hogan, 2:51.65; 11. Kristin Boysen, 3:01.33.
50 yard free - 2. Lavigne, 27.59; 3. Pomajzl, 28.13; 6. Mahayla Allred, 30.46; 7. Bray, 31.14; 15. Clara Christensen, 37.80; 16. Isabelle Claus, 37.87.
1 meter diving - 1. Hailey Holeman, 158.40; 2. Brynn Kroft, 150.30; 4. Louella Cornell, 107.30; 5. Christiansen, 101.20.
100 yard fly - 1. Ortner, 1:07.12; 6. Hogan, 1:19.38; 8. Lily Jones, 1:24.42.
100 yard free - 1. Pomajzl, 1:00.75; 5. Cornell, 1:08.75; 11. Christensen, 1:25.16; 15. Brittain, 1:51.02.
500 yard free - 1. Tara Joyce, 5:17.56; 5. Morgenweck, 6:42.69; 6. Spencer, 6:49.81; 8. Weed, 7:28.18.
200 yard free relay - 1. Cody A (Kelly Joyce, Allred, Cornell, Tara Joyce), 1:50.69; 6. Cody B (Jones, Boysen, Brittain, Spencer) 2:25.66.
100 yard back - 1. LaVigne, 1:11.10; 2. Ortner, 1:13.21; 6. Bray, 1:19.43; 9. Eakins, 1:15.01; 13. Christiansen, 1:29.68; 14. Claus, 1:42.23.
100 yard breast - 1. Kelly Joyce, 1:18.49; 3. Allred, 1:21.95; 6. Boysen, 1:28.68; 8. Spencer, 1:32.40.
400 yard free relay - 1. Cody A (Ortner, Pomajzl, LaVigne, Tara Joyce), 4:01.03; 3. Cody B (Morgenweck, Hogan, Eakins, Robbins), 4:40.64.
