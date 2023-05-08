The numbers don’t lie.
The No. 3 ranked Cody boys soccer team is not only on a roll after winning two more games over the weekend, it is shutting teams completely down.
“The defense is playing lights out right now,” senior Bronc Matt Nelson said. “It definitely gives the other attackers confidence to take chances and also put together the perfect combos we’ve been working on.”
Whatever the combination is, it’s working.
The Broncs shut Mountain View 5-0 on Thursday and followed that up by skunking Lyman 6-0 on Friday.
Cody (9-3, 8-2) has shut out five consecutive opponents and hasn’t lost since a 2-1 road game at Green River.
“We are putting up zeroes on the score sheet, which is awesome,” coach Randy Rockey said. “It’s something we have been talking about for a long time. It’s nice to see it happen.”
Since shaking up the formation a tad, the Broncs have found a rhythm that has flustered opponents defensively and opened up the kind of offensive opportunities they have been looking for.
“There have been some close calls from some teams trying to score,” defensive back Remy Broussard said. “But none of them have gone into the goal yet.”
With two tall, athletic backs in Broussard and Wilkins Radakovich, plus a pair of speedsters on the outside in Grady McCarten and Owen Peters, opposing teams have not spent much time lately on the Cody side of the field.
“Owen and Grady are ball winners,” Rockey said. “They just step up to the ball with confidence. Even if they aren’t in a position to win it, they usually do just because of their mindset and the intensity of their approach to it.”
A five-game win streak heading into Tuesday’s home matchup with Lander at 4 p.m. shouldn’t lack any intensity either.
The Broncs took down the Tigers 4-2 in Lander last month.
No. 2 ranked Powell barely got by Lander 1-0 recently.
“We haven’t really been tested since we played Powell,” Rockey said. “And that was a pretty convincing win. We have just been on a roll and it is a lot of fun. We are playing great right now.”
Cody closes out the regular season against Green River on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.