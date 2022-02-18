The Cody Broncs basketball team defeated visiting Natrona County 57-46 on Friday night.
Wilkins Radakovich finished with 18 points and Kamden Niemann added 12 in the win.
The Broncs led through the first two quarters before a three at the buzzer put the Mustangs up 35-34 entering the fourth.
Niemann nailed a three with 1:30 to go to put the Broncs up 49-43 in the fourth, and clutch free throw shooting held off NC in the final minute.
Grady McCarten finished with 10 points for Cody. Luke Talich added eight in the win.
