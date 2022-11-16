Thanks to the initiative on the part of a local Park County group, visitors to the Outlaw Trails north of Cody will see an improved entryway to the recreation area.
That Other Project, a group of individuals in Park County who seek to encourage the community to take part in everyday activities in a safe, enjoyable way, applied for and secured major funding for the improvement.
“We received a $50,000 grant from T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant program to build out a trailhead at the Outlaw Trail area,” TOP’s Janie Curtis said. “We kind of look for small projects to take on to improve pedestrian safety and accessing certain areas around Cody.”
The Outlaw area isn’t an official trail system, hence the name, but the site has seen increased traffic and experienced extensive use from hikers, mountain bikers and other outdoor enthusiasts. The current parking area doesn’t meet the needs of those accessing the trails.
“Our goal is to build a trailhead out there to manage the land and contain where and how people can park, just kind of protect the area and also make it a more inviting space for people to come,” Curtis said. “It will not only be a place for people to park, but also congregate after their runs or their biking.”
The plan is to start with professional dirt work and landscaping in the coming weeks to keep the area sustainable, add a solid road base, a kiosk and, with additional funding, a two-vault toilet.
“We’ve been working with the BLM and they recommended we put in a two-vault system as opposed to one,” Curtis said. “With all of the upgrades we anticipate an increase in usage. Right now the cost is prohibitive, so we are looking at raising additional funds.”
T-Mobile receives over 500 applicants for grants from around the country annually. It awards between 12 and 15 every year.
“They aren’t giving everyone $50,000,” Curtis said. “But we were able to get the maximum amount and we are ecstatic. It’s pretty special they chose Cody, Wyoming.”
So far the response has been a positive one by those who utilize the area.
“I think people are excited for a more structured environment out there,” Curtis said. “Right now it’s a little bit difficult. People don’t know where or how to park and it just takes a couple of people to kind of mess up the system. There can be a lot of traffic out there sometimes.”
The BLM has stepped up and helped out with the project as well, she added.
“The BLM has been amazing to work with,” Curtis said. “They are really open to outdoor recreation and increasing what is available to our population. They have been providing opportunities for us to make things really easy and let our money go even further.”
The group is currently getting quotes for the dirt work and hopes to break ground before the ground starts to freeze.
“We are spoiled with the land we have around us here,” Curtis said. “And we are spoiled with so many agencies that want to work with people and make it a better, safer place.”
