After the season opened in a disappointing loss, the Broncs soccer team traveled to Riverton to take on the Wolverines, coming away with a 2-0 victory.
A scoreless first 40 saw the Broncs moving the ball better on offense than they had in their first game, but it wasn't until the around the 55th minute that junior striker C.J. Dominick gave Cody its first lead of the season.
Riverton tried to come back and made a couple of deep attacks into Broncs territory, but senior midfielder Wyatt Becker fired an insurance goal in from 45 yards out with about ten minutes to play in the match to ensure Cody walked off the field with a victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.