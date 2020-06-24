The Cody Legion C team picked up its second win of the season in Powell recently and is now 2-11 overall.
“They are showing improvement every time they touch the field,” coach Connor McLeod said. “This is a completely different team than it was the first week of the year.”
Cody 12, Powell 1
Cody picked up its second win of the season June 10 in Powell, winning 12-1.
“I think our team played well,” McLeod said. “We hit the ball great and our defense was sound. They were two very well played games against our conference rivals.”
Already leading 6-1, Cody scored six runs in the seventh on singles by Dylan Ungrund, Keith Fowler, Townsend Bailey and Joel Ortega, two errors and two walks.
At the plate, Fowler went 2-3, and Ungrund, William Duke, Bailey and Ortega went 2-4.
Ty Peterson earned the win, giving up one run on three hits through 4 2/3 innings. Bailey went 1 1/3 innings and allowed one hit.
Powell 8, Cody 5
The second game was close most of the way, but Powell pulled away late for the win.
Cody scored one run in the second, third and fifth innings, and two in the fourth.
At the plate, Myles Bailey went 2-2, and Ungrund and Peterson 1-2.
Ungrund pitched 2 innings and gave up four runs on no hits. Switzer pitched 2 innings and allowed one run on one hit. Myles Bailey went 3 innings and allowed three runs on one hit.
Billings 12, Cody 0
Cody watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 9-0 loss to the Sidewinders on June 12.
“We had a hard time throwing strikes and making plays defensively,” McLeod said. “But the Sidewinders are a very strong and experienced team.”
The Sidewinders scored in every inning on the way to a 10-run-rule win.
Cody had one hit, with Ungrund going 1-2.
Jayvin McAlmond pitched 2 1/3 innings giving up six runs on six hits. Fowler went 1 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on two hits.
Billings 26, Cody 0
The Sidewinders scored 15 runs on eight walks and six hits in the first. They also benefitted from two dropped third strikes to reach base.
Nine hits, including four doubles, two hit batters and two errors scored 11 more in the second.
At the plate Ungrund and McAlmond went 1-1.
Caleb Kingston went 1/3 of an inning and allowed nine runs, one earned, on three hits. Ortega pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up 17 runs, 12 earned on 12 hits.
Townsend Bailey pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed no runs or hits.
Lovell 16, Cody 4
Lovell pulled away late on June 18, scoring 10 runs in the fifth to win 16-4.
“I told our boys that we have to stay in the game mentally,” McLeod said. “It can be hard to stay focused during those long innings, and losing focus makes those innings last even longer.”
Cody took a 3-0 lead in the first on two errors, a walk and two ground outs.
They added a run in the third.
At the plate, McAlmond went 1-1.
McAlmond started the game, going 4 innings and giving up eight runs on four hits. Switzer pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed five runs on no hits and Duke went 1/3 of an inning, giving up three runs on four hits.
Lovell 15, Cody 4
Eight runs in the second inning helped Lovell pull away in the second game.
Cody scored one in the first, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Cody had six hits. Peterson went 2-3, Switzer, Fowler and Myles Bailey 1-2, and Duke 1-3.
Peterson pitched 1 1/3 innings giving up 12 runs on four hits. Townsend Bailey pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on five hits.
