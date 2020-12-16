I am curious about a term I often see used by “Gunzine” writers. The expression being “low-budget shooters.” They bandy it about on the printed page like it’s a bad thing. If such exists, it can’t be a bad thing, but I doubt if it accurately describes the situation.
For example, about a half-century ago, I decided to learn how to reload my own ammunition, in order to save money. I was shooting a .357 Ruger Blackhawk and a semi-sporterized, military surplus 98 Mauser in 8mm-06 at the time and with precious little discretionary cash, I felt since our food came from what I hunted, loading my own ammunition would shave expenses and I’d be able to afford a beer or two. Yeah, right.
If you look at it from a practical viewpoint, you can say reloading one’s own cartridges does save money. After the reloader has depreciated out the costs of loading press, loading blocks, loading scale, powder and powder dispenser, case lubricants and all the rest of the equipment, one needs to participate in the hobby, like loading manuals and instructional DVDs. You might save some money – eventually.
Components, such as bullets and powder and primers and brass, for loading 100 revolver cartridges cost about the same as, say, buying two boxes of factory revolver cartridges from a store. The brass, after being once fired, is actually free, as in already paid for, if you want to look at it from that viewpoint and you’ll have extra powder left over. Since bullets and primers only come in packages of 50 or 100 at a time, you’ll need to buy more of those, but you’ll save on brass and powder since you still have those, right? You did save your brass, didn’t you?
An average brass case, rifle-wise, will probably last for at least ten reloads if you don’t load maximum loads all the time. Handgun brass seems to last forever if common sense is used, load-wise. But then again, most of us don’t do that, now, do we? That’s why we shoot magnums. So eventually you’ll have to buy new brass. Plan on it.
Money can be saved on bullets if you decide to cast them yourself. Especially if you use lead salvaged from a shooting range or old wheel weights or other scrap. We’ll get back to that shortly. Of course, the melting pot, dippers , thermometers and molds cost money. Then there’s lubricant for the bullets, sizing press and sizing dies and if you want sterling performance from your cast bullets, gas checks to fit over the base of the bullets. All of which will have to be amortized over a period of years just to realize your eventual savings. And we’re not counting the house space, loading and casting bench, electricity for heat and melting pots and sundry other expenses you’ll incur once you get started.
We used to be able to say the bullets, usually cast from the reloaders standard of used wheel weights, were almost free. Not any more. Apparently government regulations now preclude tire shops from selling or giving those items away. Now they have to be disposed of properly and by the verifiable methods our esteemed government has decided on. Talk about back-door regulation.
The whole lead-disposal agenda is a “green world” sort of thing and what with Joe Biden’s election as president, the Democrats will pile even more regulations on the thousands we have now. Years ago, or “back in the day,” when Mr. Lawrence Slack was still in business out by the airport, I used to buy large quantities of salvaged lead from him and saved mucho dinero. Or thought I did.
But we still haven’t arrived back at the original purpose of this piece, that of being a “low budget” shooter. By now our reloader has either given up on the hobby and sold all of that reloading equipment at a garage sale or has decided, as most eventually do, to go whole hog on the entire operation. Now we have a hobby that costs as much as being an ardent golfer.
However, when expensing our outlay, we must disregard factoring in the loss incurred if we screwed up and double-charged a cartridge case, resulting in a blown-up firearm, actually a minimal expense here, or perhaps, on the extreme end, a hospital stay to replace fingers and possibly eyesight, usually very expensive. Or if the incident involved a neighbor or close friend, legal expenses – again, expensive. But not to worry, those incidents usually occur at the low end of the scale and spending a few bucks on a new firearm and possibly a divorce lawyer will soon get our new hobby back on course.
But the irony of this entire effort is that our reloading will not allow us to become a “low budget” shooter, the original reason for entering into reloading to begin with. Which is why I take umbrage with that term or attitude. Every reloader I’ve ever met, including myself, has discovered that while eventually lowering the price per shot fired, the resulting reduction in shooting expense only allows us to shoot more for the same money. So it’s an ironic circle whose humor is seldom appreciated by the other side of your household. Be prepared to buy bushels of flowers and dozens of dinners at the Irma.
As for my personal experience, Sandi has adopted the attitude that if it keeps me home and out of the bars at night, what harm can it do? I haven’t hunted or competed with factory ammunition for close to a half century and during all that time, I’ve never had a cartridge fail to ignite or be able to pin a miss on a mistake I’ve made in the reloading room. But then again, yes, there have been a couple of notably exciting moments during that half century, directly attributable to my reloads.
Something for another time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.