Dale McBride moved to Meeteetse last year when his father, Scott, took the job of principal and athletic director at Meeteetse schools.
He took the fall sports season off, and then took the hardwood by storm, averaging more than 17 points per game and leading his team to a near-.500 record.
Now coming off a season as a key contributor for the state-runner up Meeteetse football team, he’ll look to lead the team to state for the first time in nearly two and a half decades.
“I think we can definitely make it to state and play very competitively at that level,” the senior said. “I definitely think we can, and I hope to.”
It’s not just McBride who’s back for the Longhorns. The entire starting lineup from last year returns to the court this season, continuity that coach Zeb Hagen really likes.
“Just from so far here in practice when we went over offense, a lot of it was already there,” Hagen said. “It just clicked. Last year, we put in a whole bunch of new stuff and it was right there.”
After the team inched even closer to the .500 mark last season, Hagen is looking for his starting five to take a leap. Hagen says they know what it takes to compete at the highest level.
Dace Bennett was the team’s leading stealer a year ago, averaging three steals per game, seventh in 1A, and the top distributor, averaging 3.5 assists per game, the sixth-most in 1A.
Mickle Ogden and Tozai May traded roles as the third option on the team. Ogden said he’s spent his offseason working on his shot and his handles. May sees himself as the defensive stopper for the Longhorns.
“That’s what it’s been for the last couple of years, being the lock down defender that guards the point guard,” May said. “That’s my role and I think I’ve been doing pretty good at it. I hope I can keep that going this year.”
As a team, they’ll need to come together to improve on last year’s run. The Longhorns converted just 33% of their shots, and shots from beyond the arc were even less likely to go in, with the team converting on just 21.5% of its threes on the year.
“I think they’re more mature,” Hagen said. “I think that will help as far as finding the right shots and taking the right shots and I expect them to do better at that this year.”
The Longhorns fared better defensively, allowing just under 50 points per game and consistently edging their opponents in the rebound battle, but didn’t generate enough turnovers to offset their own miscues and gave up five more points than they scored on average.
The big X-factor for the Longhorns this year will be their ability to carry the chemistry they developed on the football field to the basketball court. Nearly every member of the basketball team also played football this year. They feel as if that brotherhood could give them an advantage.
“It’s really something that’s unbreakable, really, this chemistry that we have,” May said. “We only have this chemistry because of football now. I feel like if we can translate it over to basketball now, it will definitely help us succeed more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.