Whether facing Wyoming or Montana, it appears the Cody High School volleyball team only knows one word: dominance.
The Fillies, Class 4A’s No. 2-ranked team, certainly proved that in the past two weeks on the road and most recently at home. Cody has started the year with a perfect 9-0 record and hasn’t lost a single set during the streak. Cody first crushed their competition in Lander, going a perfect 4-0, against Wyoming foes. Then the squad invited Montana on over for their first home matches of the season, hosting the annual Border Wars Tournament that hosted 13 teams (six from Wyoming and seven from Montana) at the Sweitzer Gymnasium on Friday and Saturday. If you haven’t guessed yet, the Fillies conducted a flawless 5-0 sweep on their home courts and didn’t drop a single set, a theme that keeps on coming as they did the same last season and have in the entirety of the young 2023 schedule.
“Of course it is a nice confidence boost but we have to take it one week at a time to avoid getting too complacent,” CHS head coach Nicole Gwynn said. “ A start like this comes from a few things. One of which is a lot of preparation. They say iron sharpens iron and we see that everyday in practice with the girls pushing each other in everything they do. Another is experience. These seniors in particular are used to winning and they know how to make it happen.”
The town was buzzing. The traffic was backed up. There’s no question something was cooking in Cody over the Labor Day weekend. Whether it was the finals of the Cody Night Rodeo, the volleyball tourney itself or tourism and recreational activity, one would think the small mountain town was a year round hot spot. If one happened to swing by the Sweizer gymnasium last weekend, they’d notice the Fillies are on fire.
“I think that we can go really far and do some really good stuff,” senior Molly Hays said. “I think that we will only continue to get better and just continue to build chemistry and really find our groove. I think that we have a long way to go and I’m really excited to see what we can do.”
Match one: Spikers down Lockwood
CHS continued its superior start with a sweep at Border Wars, defeating Lockwood, 3-0 (25-15, 26-24 and 25-18) on Friday afternoon.
The tight second set proved to be the closest Cody has seen this season and its first in which the squad played past 25 points.
“Their team has improved a ton since their school opened a few years ago,” Gwynn said of the Billings-area high school. “ It was great to open with them this weekend and be challenged. We may have won in 3 but it wasn’t easy. As a result, we learned a lot and got better.”
Senior Ada Nelson led the Fillies attack with 11 kills and junior Rainey Powell chipped in 10. Sophomore Ellie Talich tallied seven blocks while Hays recorded a season high 30 assists and a team-high 10 digs.
“I think my favorite part about being a setter is … you get to touch every single play and then you can get really excited for your hitters,” Hays said. “My favorite thing to do is (to)go crazy in between plays.”
Match two: CHS too much for Rangers
Things came a little easier in the Fillies’ second victory of Border Wars – a 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-9 and 25-10) against the Park High School Rangers of Livingston.
Nelson and Powell again led Cody’s offense with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Hays set up most of those scores with a match-leading 26 assists.
Match three: Handing it to Hardin
Cody concluded day one of the tournament with one more victory, downing Hardin High School in three sets (25-23, 25-23 and 25-13). Many might assume the match was CHS’ biggest challenge of the season as it was a tight win and a late one to boot, beginning a little after 9 p.m.
“This was the toughest team we saw all weekend,” Gwynn said. “I felt like it took all of our focus and energy to get the job done in this one, which was really good for us to have to experience early.”
Gwynn also had a trick up her sleeve to boost the spirit in Sweitzer Gymnasium.
I pulled our younger athletes in as well as some young kids from the community and asked them to help us out with a lot of energy and support,” she added. “They all came through big time. This was truly a program- and community-wide success.”
The usual suspects led Cody’s attack once again as Nelson and Powell recorded 13 kills a piece. Nelson also proved stellar on defense with a match-high 10 blocks. Her junior teammate Sophia Radakovich contributed eight blocks while Hays and fellow senior Kenzie Ratcliff topped the dig game with 14 and 11, respectively. Hays also set up a CHS season-high of 40 assists.
Match four: Fillies thwart off scond Billings opponent
To open day two of Border Wars, Cody took down Billings Central Catholic High School in three sets (25-16, 25-20 and 25-18) on Saturday morning.
Powell again recorded double digits in the kill department with 10 and Radakovich added nine. Ratcliff led her squad in digs with seven and of course, Hays did her part for the offense with 32 assists.
“On offense, we’re doing amazing,” Ratcliff said. “I feel like we have such strong hitters and it’s just awesome. … It’s great to watch.”
Match five: CHS locks Locomotives down
Cody ended its time at Border Wars with one final and one-sided-sweep, defeating Laurel High School in the minimum three sets (25-13, 25-16 and 25-10).
Powell notched 10 kills for the second time on Saturday and again it was Hayssetting up those scoring spikes with a match-high 36 assists. Radakovich nailed down six blocks for the Filly defense.
All in all, Border Wars proved successful for all Wyoming and Montana teams as it always provides an incredible kick start to the season, especially for its host.
“Having this tournament at home provides a great opportunity for the girls to get used to playing on our court and in front of more people than we play in front of at other tournaments,” Gwynn, who opted to give her team such much needed rest on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) said “ It's also nice to get a lot of games in while still being able to sleep in our own beds.”
CHS plays at Sheridan next on Saturday, Sept. 9. Action begins at 1 p.m. The Fillies defeated the Lady Broncs 3-0 on Aug. 25 in Lander.
