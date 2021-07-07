Tolman Moore, a bareback rider from Las Cruces, N.M. recently spent a week at the Cody Nite Rodeo to get back in the swing of things after an injury. The Cody Enterprise caught up with him recently to talk about his experience.
Cody Enterprise: What brought you to the Cody Nite Rodeo?
Tolman Moore: I’ve just come off an injury so it’s a good place to ride every night and get back in the groove before I hit some bigger rodeos.
CE: Can you tell me about your injury?
TM: In late March down in Mississippi I had a horse fall on me and pulled a bunch of ligaments in my riding arm so I was in a cast for a couple of weeks. I was set back about three months.
CE: How does Cody compare to other rodeos you’ve been to?
TM: I look forward to coming to Cody every year whether it’s the Nite Rodeo or the Stampede. It’s definitely one of my favorite places.
CE: How long have you been coming out here?
TM: Three years.
CE: What do you do to prepare for a ride?
TM: You got to visualize what you want to do out there and prepare days in advance, everyday not just days you’re rodeoing, then when you come out here it’s all muscle memory.
CE: How long have you been riding bareback?
TM: Seven years now.
CE: What got you into bareback riding?
TM: It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I actually started riding bulls at first, then got into bareback riding and fell in love with it.
CE: What made you switch from bulls to bareback?
TM: I guess I was kind of scared of riding bulls honestly. I’ve had a bull run over me a few times and it hurt me pretty bad. When I came back I was like, I think I’m going to try the horse-riding events.
CE: What does it feel like when you’re out there?
TM: You can’t describe it. It’s like nothing else. It’s a huge adrenaline rush. I guess it’s like bungee jumping, I’ve never done that but I could probably say the adrenaline could be comparable to that.
CE: Are you just as nervous every time you go out there?
TM: I’m definitely nervous tonight because it’s been awhile for me. I guess you have butterflies every time you nod your head, but the further in your career you get I guess you just know how to handle it better.
CE: Do you have a favorite rodeo memory?
TM: There’s so many memories. I can’t think of just one. But it’s not just riding bucking horses, it’s traveling all over the country and if it wasn’t for this I probably wouldn’t see all the places I get to see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.