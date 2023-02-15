It turned into a home meet Filly Nordic skier Elisa Wachob won’t forget for a while.
After a solid seventh-place finish in Friday’s 6K classic at Pahaska Teepee, Wachob flew to second-place overall in Saturday’s 10K freestyle, less than two seconds out of first on a difficult course that pushed every racer.
“The races went very well for me,” Wachob said. “I love this course because it was challenging but exciting. Saturday was probably my best race yet. The conditions were perfect and I felt strong.”
Senior Hayley Pearson-Horner wrapped up Friday’s race with a 34th place finish, and crossed 42nd in Saturday’s classic.
“I am so proud of the hard work the team has put in this year,” Pearson-Horner said. “Everyone is super dedicated and is ready to work hard all the time. It’s a great team to have for my last year.”
Sadie Wachob spent last week recovering from a cold, but rebounded on Saturday with a 12th place finish.
“It wasn’t my best, but I also didn’t feel horrible,” Sadie Wachob said. “I’m hoping I will be 100% at state, but either way I plan on giving it my best.”
For first-year skier and senior Zelma Rudd, the season and home meet were something that will stick with her forever.
“My first impression was that Nordic skiing takes a lot of skill,” Rudd said. “However, with the support of amazing coaches and team members, learning has been fun and it is definitely a sport I can take with me further down the road.”
Fast tracks and warm weather helped the Bronc skiers to solid performances on the weekend.
“Friday was very warm and the Park County Nordic Ski Association laid down some fast tracks,” Parker Laing said. “Those tracks were icy and great for gliding.”
Curtis Miller crossed the line as the top Bronc finisher on Friday, and was just behind Laing for Saturday’s classic.
“The 10K race was a hard race, but I felt that I was ready after all the previous races,” Miller said. “I felt like the hills were not as bad and overall I felt I did great as I pushed extremely hard and gave it my best effort.”
Rookie Beau Schatz also felt the grind of Saturday’s 10K.
“Since it’s my first year skiing that course was challenging, but exciting,” Schatz said. “The rush of adrenalin when I went down both of those fast hills was incredible.”
The Broncs and Fillies hope to keep that momentum up as they head to Jackson on Feb. 24-25 for the 2022-23 Nordic ski championships.
Cody Nordic Invitational
Friday, Feb. 10 – 6K classic
Varsity boys - 63. Curtis Miller, 25:06.8; 68. Parker Laing, 26:06.4; 76. Beau Schatz, 28:51.3.
Varsity girls - 7. Elisa Wachob, 22:39.0; 34. Hayley Pearson-Horner, 27:32.0; 50. Zelma Rudd, 30:34.9; Teegan Cowie, 31:07.6.
10K
freestyle
–
Saturday,
Feb.
11
Varsity boys - 51. Laing, 33:57.9; 60. Miller, 35:25.9; 72. Schatz, 43:51.9.
Varsity girls - 2. Elisa Wachob, 30:56.8; 12. Sadie Wachob, 33:05.6; 42. Pearson-Horner, 40:36.3; 46. Rudd, 42:18.2; 51. Cowie, 43:33.0.
