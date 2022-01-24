The Cody indoor track team finished the second meet of the season Saturday in Gillette with dozens of season-best times and distances.
For the Fillies, Ada Nelson and Taylen Stinson led strong distance contingents, with Nelson winning the 800 meter and Stinson the 1,600. Both, along with Ava Stafford and Mekenzie Clark, contributed to a top finish in the 4x400-meter relay as well.
The Cody girls tallied 25 season-best times and distances.
“They’re working hard and improving across the board,” coach Bret Engdahl said.
He singled out thrower Laura Phillips for her work in reaching the finals of the shot put with a throw good for eighth place. He also said Nelson’s PR run in the 800 was “beautiful.”
Nelson credited distance coach Maggie Kirkham with running workouts throughout the week that translated into Saturday success. She was also thrilled with being part of the winning relay.
“I love the team dynamics because we have such a strong bond and we know how to feed off one another, and when it comes time to compete, we all push each other and hold each other accountable,” she said. “The 4x400 meter relay was extremely exciting and quite a battle for every runner, and the entire track team was cheering us on, which created an energetic atmosphere.”
The Broncs saw strong performances by Nathan Wilson – finishing second in the 400 – David Juergens in the 800 (fourth) and 1,600 (third), as well as third place finishes in the high jump by Trey Thomasson and the pole vault by Dillon Brost.
The Broncs finished the day with 20 season bests.
Juergens said the 800 and 1,600 were “tests of opportunity.”
“I challenge myself by leading the race and establishing my position early on,” he said. “Riley Nielson also had a good day at the meet. His 800 performance was the best race I’ve seen from him yet.”
Nielson, a fellow cross country runner, finished 12th, tallying one of the day’s many season bests.
For only the second meet of the season, many of Cody’s athletes also ensured their participation at state.
“Both squads had a bunch of state qualifiers,” Engdahl said. “Great meet for all the kids. They worked hard to get better during the week and it showed on Saturday.”
Campbell County Invite
Girls
55 meter: 18. Lake Harrison, 7.93; 30. Ava Meier, 8.20; 48. Riley Simone, 8.47; 52. Michelle Montalvo-Hernandez, 8.54; 57. Jazlyn Waltari, 8.59; 102. Avonte Benedict, 9.16.
200 meter: 54. Waltari, 31.65; 56. Simone, 31.89; 59. Kelsey Pomajzl, 31.94; 69. Hailey Holeman, 32.75; 82. Montalvo-Hernandez, 33.55; 102. Benedict, 35.57.
400 meter: 5. Harrison, 1:05.93; 6. Keira Jackson, 1:06.46.
800 meter: 1. Ada Nelson, 2:28.43; 3. Taylen Stinson, 2:33.13; 4. Mekenzie Clark, 2:34.17; 6. Ava Stafford, 2:38.44; 32. Zelma Rudd, 3:21.61.
1,600 meter: 1. Stinson, 5:39.37; 2. Stafford, 5:40.90; Clark, 5:41.96; 23. Rudd, 6:40.74.
55-meter hurdles: 10. Meier, 10.24; 20. Isabel Taylor, 10.93; 26. Benedict, 11.33.
4x400-meter relay: 1. Cody (Stafford, Stinson, Nelson, Clark) 4:24.98.
1,600-sprint-medley relay: 4. Cody (Waltari, Simone, Nelson, Jackson) 4:44.14.
High jump: 8. Harrison, 4:06.
Pole vault: 2. Hailey Holeman, 9-06; 6. Pomajzl, 5-06.
Shot put: 8. Laura Phillips, 34-10.5; 35. Rachel Williams, 25-01; 36. Gabby Sanchez, 25-01; 53. Lilly Becker, 19-10.5.
Boys
55 meter: 10. Nathan Wilson, 6.91; 14. A.J. Baustert, 6.98; 19. Drew Trotter, 7.05; 27. Dillon Brost, 7.14; 71. Christian Dudrick, 7.59; 103. Caleb Wallace, 8.09; 110. Logan McLeod, 8.47.
200 meter: 6. Baustert, 24.81; 11. Brost, 25.14; 25. Trotter, 25.83; 58. Dudrick, 27.33; 70. Trey Thomasson, 27.92; 90. Logan Bogardus, 29.08; 91. Roan Thurmond, 29.09.
400 meter: 2. Nathan Wilson, 53.57; 27. Bogardus, 1:04.57; 31. Wallace, 1:06.48; 33. Thurmond, 1:07.47.
800 meter: 4. David Juergens, 2:16.59; 12. Riley Nielson, 2:23.77; 25. Randall Nielson, 2:36.36.
1,600 meter: 3. Juergens, 5:01.11; 10. Riley Nielson, 5:24.52; 17. Randall Nielson, 5:31.07.
55-meter hurdles: 10. Trotter, 9.03; 25. Thomasson, 10.43.
High jump: 3. Thomasson, 5-06.
Pole vault: 3. Brost, 12-06.
Long jump: 4. Wallace, 14-08.75
Shot put: 10. Trotter, 40-03.5; 16. Jon Williams, 37-04; 41. McLeod, 28-10; 43. Chayden Scott, 28-04.
