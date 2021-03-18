After losing their season a year ago to the coronavirus, the Cody soccer team is ready to hit the field running. Now two years removed from a sixth-place finish in the 3A state tournament, the Broncs are rebuilding under new coach Randy Rockey.
“I’m looking forward to what we missed out on last season,” senior Tucker Lynn said. “New coach, new look at everything. We’ve been great in the past, so I’ll miss that a little bit but I definitely think we’ll be better this year than we have been and I’m excited just to see what the season brings.”
This will be Rockey’s first true season as coach of the Broncs after the last was canceled before the first match. He brings a wealth of experience, not only as a player (he played collegiately at Missouri State and Hastings College) but also with the Yellowstone Fire club teams.
The players Rockey has worked with on the Fire are now starting to make their way into the ranks of the Broncs, giving him some continuity and a solid base to build on.
“There are some kids in here that have really been developed well,” Rocky said. “I’ve seen a lot of these younger guys – some of the sophomores, that would be the youngest age of the guys I’ve worked with through the club program – they’re starting to come in through the high school program and that’s pretty cool.”
There’s an array of experience in soccer on the Broncs squad. Some, like Lynn, were on the team that finished around .500 in 2019. Others have years in club programs. For others, it’s the first time they’ve laced up their cleats to hit the field. Lynn may be the most experienced of the Broncs senior group that includes football standouts Keaton Stone and Reese Ward and cross country star Wyatt Becker.
For Stone, it was an opportunity to be on a team one last time.
“It’s my last year,” Stone said. “I just wanted to get one more sport in and make some more friends and just have a good time.”
Stone stands out as one of the biggest guys. Though his ball skills still need some work, he brings great size and athleticism to the back line. He thinks not having a season last year will only help him.
“Everyone’s a little rusty, but it definitely helps for me because I’m really rusty,” he said. “It’s been weird. No one’s really played in like two years, so the team is kind of new. It definitely helps us I think.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.