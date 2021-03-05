After the first day of action on Friday, both the Cody Broncs and Fillies sit in second place at the Alpine state championships at Snow King Mountain Resort in Jackson.
Aspen Kalkowski had the top Cody race of the day taking fourth place in giant slalom. Behind her was Allie Broussard in 11th, Nicole Wagler 12th, and Catherine Lovera 14th.
For the boys, Sterling Banks led the pack with a fifth place finish. It was his second consecutive race with a top-five GS finish.
Logan Ross had an incredible performance in one his first varsity appearances, taking ninth.
Coach Rick Stonehouse said snow conditions were "absolutely perfect" on the Snow King course, with sunny skies and temperatures reaching the '40s in town.
Both teams are still in striking distance of first place Jackson with the slalom race scheduled for Saturday, a particular strength for Cody's teams.
Alpine state day one results
Boys
1. Jackson 79
2. Cody 45
3. Natrona 22
4. Kelly Walsh 17
5. (tie) Laramie 5
5. (tie) Pinedale 5
Girls
1. Jackson 72
2. Cody 49
3. Natrona 28
4. Kelly Walsh 15
5. Laramie 10
6. Pinedale 7
