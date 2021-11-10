The Yellowstone Quake came out on the wrong end of a pair of matchups with red hot Helena over the weekend in Helena.
The Quake lost 8-2 Friday night. Saturday night Helena got a 12-2 win over Yellowstone.
The Quake fell behind 5-0 Friday night before Keegan Ferguson got the Quake on the board in the second period on a power play goal.
Jack Harris and Brandon Kididis got the assists to make the score 5-1.
Gabe Coppo scored in the third to make it 5-2 on an assist by Harris before Helena added three more goals to finish things out.
Cole Eastman and Luc Haggitt split time in the net.
Eastman stopped 26 of 31 shots in the first period.
Haggitt stopped 55 of 58 the rest of the way.
It was 6-0 during the second period Saturday night when Coppo scored on assists from Harris and Gustov Ostman to make it 6-1.
Kididis added a goal in the third to make it 8-2 before Helena put four more in the net to finish things out.
Jarret Perino and Haggitt split time in the net.
Perino stopped 33 of 38 shots.
Haggitt stopped 65 of 76 shots.
Helena (13-0-0) remains in second place in the Frontier Division with 26 points.
The Quake sit sixth at 4-8-2 and 10 points.
Bozeman (8-6-2) will visit Cody this Friday and Saturday night. The puck is slated to drop at 7:30 p.m. both nights.
