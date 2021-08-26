The Cody football team boasts a high-speed offense this season that will premier this Friday with a scrimmage against Douglas.
From there, it’ll be a quest to defend the Class 3A state title. Coach Matt McFadden said expectations as the defending champion is a privilege, not a burden.
“We don’t shy away from that,” he said. “Last year was last year, but we’re ready to move on.”
McFadden thinks backing up the hype is paramount to their battles ahead.
“Preseason rankings are a compliment, postseason rankings are what matter,” he said.
Outside of the Broncs’ quickness, depth is another one of their strengths. The lone blemish on their season last year was their 21-14 loss against Star Valley on the road.
“There were a lot of weird circumstances around that game,” he said. “It did showcase what some of these kids can do.”
The Broncs went on a roll after that loss, winning their next five, including a 34-13 state championship victory over Jackson.
Cody lost several key seniors last year but the team has been hard at work looking to repeat.
“To name one person wouldn’t do them justice,” McFadden said, noting all the hard work they put in during the offseason.
That said, new starting quarterback Luke Talich is looking to have a breakout season. He will set the tempo for the already quick team.
“I think we’re going be pretty good,” he said. “We put a lot of work in the offseason. We’ve been working out all summer.”
The proverbial target on their back isn’t something Talich is too concerned with.
“We’re just ready to play,” he said. “I think our speed will be huge.”
They hope to take their season one week at a time.
“We’re going to prepare for every team we play the exact same,” he said. “Leave it all out there. No regrets.”
On the other side of the football, Daniel Gorman and the linemen hope to create a lot of headaches for opposing offenses.
“We try to think about how we can get better,” Gorman said. “We’ve got to be fast, have endurance and be ready.”
After this week’s scrimmage Cody starts the season on the road Sept. 3 against Riverton. One highlight of the upcoming regular season will be the Bighorn Brawl against on Sept. 24.
“I think anytime we play those guys, it’s a big game,” McFadden said.
They also plan on using this season to celebrate the 1921 season, Cody’s debut year. The team’s equipment will feature their throwback decal “The Scout.”
