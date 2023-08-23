By WADE MCMILLIN
The Cody High School Bronc and Filly tennis squads began their seasons in dominant fashion. Both teams have been extremely active, playing five schools to start the season before CHS even opened its doors to its student body. Through a four-day span on the road and at home, the Fillies posted a 5-0 record and the boys debuted at 3-2.
“We all have been really supportive of each other and that’s definitely helped in our matches,” No. 1 boys singles player Nick Stewart said. “We’ll go watch each other’s matches and cheer each other on. … It’s definitely been a big part of the season so far. The whole team, just like talking to each other, and encouraging each other.”
CHS splits at Jackson Hole
The Fillies defeated Jackson Hole 3-2 while the Broncs suffered their second defeat of the young season, 1-4, on Monday, Aug. 21. In singles play, the Fillies won both matches as No. 1 player Noelle Graham claimed her victory in two sets (6-4 and 7-5). No. 2 singles player Karina Schoesslerdid the same, winning both sets 6-1 and 6-3.
The No. 1 doubles team of CHS’ Alyssa Despain and Natalie Wenke won their match 2-1 (6-7, 6-3 and 6-2) to clinch victory for the Fillies.
The Broncs didn’t have such luck, losing 1-4. Carter Thompson claimed CHS’ lone victory in two sets (6-1 and 6-2.
Boys and Girls dominant in home matches
In their second home matches of the season at Cody Middle School, the Cody boys swept Rock Springs 5-0 on Saturday, Aug. 19. Stewart (No. 1 singles), Thompson (No. 2 singles) and the No. 1 doubles squad of Christian Dudrick and Curtis Miller each claimed victories in two sets. CHS’ No. 2 doubles team of Zach Schwab and Hunter Wallace took their match 2-1 while the team’s No. 3 duo of Wesley Law and Jamie Domingo did the same, winning 2-1.
Six of the eight Broncs’ competitors is either in their sophomore or freshman seasons.
“We definitely have a really young boys team,” Stewart said. “But I think we’ve all been really good teammates to each other and really good overall.”
As a team, the Fillies defeated Rock Springs 4-1 with their singles players splitting their matches. Graham at No. 1, lost in two sets while Schoessler notched her win in two sets. All three doubles team proved victorious in two-set-sweeps with match wins by the teams of Despain and Wenke (No. 1); Brenna Foote and Ellie Wassink (No. 2); and Evie McGonagle and Hailey Dansie (No. 3).
Both tennis squads literally mirrored the exact same team, singles and doubles results as listed above at home against Green River on Friday, Aug. 18.
Mixed bag in Gillette
In their first matches of the season, the Broncs and Fillies split against Thunder Basin High School on Aug. 17 as the girls won 3-2 and the boys dropped their debut 3-2.
“Thunder Basin was pretty skilled and our girls did a good job,” head coach Jason Quigley said.
Schoessler won in No. 2 singles in two sets while the No. 2 doubles teams of Foote and Wassink earned a victory in a deciding fourth set, 3-1. The No. 3 duo of McGonagle and Paddock defeated their counterparts 2-1.
For the boys, Stewart swept his opponent 2-0 in No. 1 singles and Thompson won in s deciding fourth set, 3-1. All three of CHS’ doubles boys teams dropped their matches.
Both squads turned things around later in the afternoon against Campbell County High School when the girls earned a team-victory 5-0. The boys did the same with their 4-1 win.
“Campbell County is low on players and didn’t have enough players to field a number three doubles team,” Quigley said of the Broncs’ results “It’s a tough one because school (hadn’t) started yet.”
