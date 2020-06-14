The Cody Legion baseball team hasn't been able to settle in and again struggled on Sunday against Sheridan.
Sheridan 16, Cody 5
The Troopers only had two more hits than the Cubs in the first game, but they did a better job of making theirs count and won in 5 innings.
Sheridan scored three runs in the first but Cody answered in the bottom of the inning. Jared and Tyler Grenz hit back-to-back singles and Tristan Blatt blasted his second home run of the year to center to tie the game.
The Troopers continued to swing the bat in the second, scoring five on three singles, a double and two-run homer run to center by Justice Rees.
Cody scored one in the second after a triple by Ethan Johnston and single by Jared Grenz.
Sheridan added a run in the third and then Cody scored on a double by Blatt and single by Hayden Bronnenberg to make it 9-5.
In the fourth through, Sheridan had a three-run homer to go up 12-5 and added four more in the fifth, which included a double and triple.
Cody finished with 11 hits. Blatt went 3-for-3, Tyler and Jared Grenz 2-3 and Johnston 2-2.
Cody Phillips took the loss, giving up 10 runs on nine hits through 3 innings. Eli Johnston pitched 2 innings and gave up six runs on six hits.
Sheridan 9, Cody 5
Cody mounted a late comeback with four runs in the final inning but it wasn't enough.
In the seventh, the Cubs loaded the bases on a walk and two hit batters. Tyler Grenz then hit a run-scoring single. Another run scored on a walk and two more on a single by Tristan Blatt.
Cody took a 1-0 lead to start the game, scoring one run on a walk, double by Jared Grenz and sac fly.
Five hits for Sheridan in the second scored four runs to put the Troopers ahead. They added another in the third on a solo home run, and then were quit until the sixth inning when back-to-back walks, two singles, another walk and an error scored three runs. The final of the inning came on a passed ball.
Cody finished with five hits. Engdahl, Tyler Grenz and Blatt went 1-2, Cody Phillips 1-3 and Jared Grenz 1-4.
Logan McLeod took the loss, giving up five runs on 11 hits through 5 innings. Chance Moss threw 19 pitches and gave up four runs on two hits. Jared Grenz pitched 2 innings and allowed no runs or hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.