Jack Harris made the hats rain on the Riley Arena ice when he scored his third goal Saturday night.
But more importantly his hat trick-clinching goal gave his team a much needed 6-5 come-from-behind overtime win against the Missoula Bruins (6-1-2), snapping a four game losing streak for the Quake.
After the Quake (3-7) took an early 4-0 lead, the Bruins rallied with five unanswered goals and took their first lead early in the third period.
The Quake responded with a Brandon Kididis goal and were able to hold on for OT where they seemed to find their groove.
Connor Carroll made saves when the Quake needed them most, holding the Bruins scoreless from the early third on.
Yellowstone found their first opportunity when Mason Merager scored on a wrist shot that beat Missoula goalie Christopher Castillo to his right at 4:28 in the first.
Just 31 seconds later Harris ripped a slap shot that hit top shelf, clanging against the crossbar and into the net to make it 2-0.
Harris wasn’t done with his first period magic.
With 59.1 seconds left in the period he scored on another slap shot to the right side of the goal.
The Quake led 3-0 entering the second.
Missoula pulled Cantillo and put in Seth Daniel who played well for most of two periods.
Yellowstone wasted no time adding to their lead, as Dylan Rumpke pushed through a loose puck at 18:18 to make it 4-0.
Unfortunately, this would be the last Quake goal until Kididis’s score late in the third.
Penalties took their tole on the Quake in the second period, racking up 14 minutes off seven infractions.
Trevor Prince scored for Missoula at 14:53 on a fast break and then Liam Bland added another goal with 22.1 seconds left in the period to make it 4-2.
Three more quick Missoula goals over the first 3:22 of the third gave the Bruins a 5-4 lead.
Despite earning a five minute major penalty and going down to a 5-3 power play for 1:06 of game time, the Quake held strong until back at full strength.
Their hard work was rewarded at 6:13 when Kididis found an open lane to the left and floated a shot past Daniel to tie it back up at 5-5.
The Bruins put the pressure on offensively and hammered Carroll with shots but the Quake defense allowed no clean looks and kept the team alive for one more frame.
A Missoula penalty at 4:05 in OT made it a 4-3 Quake advantage and the boys saw their opportunity.
At 2:34 Rumpke faked a shot and then passed to Harris, who slapped it past Daniel along the left post.
It was a terrific turnaround for the Quake after an 11-1 loss to Missoula on Friday night.
After taking a 4-1 lead in the first Missoula added three more in the second and four in the third.
Despite outshooting the Bruins 62-42, the Quake offense didn’t get many good looks on net, while the Bruins broke through the Quake zone most of the night.
Cade Rosansky had the lone goal on an assist from Rumpke and Austin Lawless.
Yellowstone will jump back into action on Friday against Great Falls (8-0) at home. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.