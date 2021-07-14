Trick rider and bronc rider Jane Rivercomb from Roanoke, Va., travels in her horse trailer to the Cody Nite Rodeo to entertain crowds with her trick riding routine for the month of July. The Cody Enterprise caught up with her recently to talk about her experience.
Cody Enterprise: What brought you out to the Cody Nite Rodeo?
Jane Rivercomb: I was hired by the Cody Nite Rodeo to come out and trick ride for the month of July and possibly August as well.
CE: What is your act like?
JR: My act is pretty wild. It’s trick riding, so I’m doing gymnastics and stunts on horseback. So I’m dangling upside down and doing a handstand on a horse practically while the horse is running as fast as it can down the arena.
CE: Can you tell me more about your job and what it’s like traveling around to different rodeos and trick riding?
JR: It’s really fun. It can be exhausting. It’s a lot of traveling, a lot of miles. I feel like I’m more of a professional driver than I am anything. I live in my horse trailer. It has a living quarters so it’s like a camper with an area for horses in the back that they travel in.
CE: Have you ever gotten injured working rodeos?
JR: I haven’t been injured as much as people think, but a couple weeks ago I had my first real trick riding injury where I rolled my ankle really badly. That was a total bummer because it took awhile to heal up. It was very frustrating and it’s still healing.
CE: What do you do to get in the zone before you go out there?
JR: Normally it’s not that scary if you’re on a horse you know and trust. I mean anything can happen, but I just trust them so much. I guess training these new horses while I’m up here in Cody I’ll be running a bunch of new horses and that can be a little scary. One of my horses had his first show the other night and I was a little nervous but he killed it and I was so happy. It was the best feeling ever.
CE: What made you want to get into trick riding?
JR: I’ve always been in rodeo. I started in high school, then I went to college rodeo. I rode ranch broncs for a while, then I went to California to do trick riding. I just always loved it and found a way to make money doing it.
CE: You don’t see a lot of women doing bronc riding. Why do you think that is?
JR: It’s just really hard on your body. It’s not for the faint-hearted. Thankfully I’ve gotten into a pretty good association that had other ladies in it and it turned into a really cool deal for the last few years.
CE: Do you think a woman can go just as far as a man in bronc riding?
JR: It’s hard because a lot of it is physical, so if you’re in good shape and have good technique and you have a good mental mindset then yeah you’re just as good. But it is tough on your body and you have to keep pushing through it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.