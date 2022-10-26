Sandi and I took a day trip over to Ten Sleep a few days back – September 16 to be exact.
Purpose of which was to visit with a new gunsmith I’d heard about via Mike Venturino and a couple of other writers. And no, this wasn’t an effort to replace my regular gunsmiths here in Cody Country, but since this individual is reputed to do color case hardening of a superior sort, I was curious.
We had lunch at a small cafe off main street and it was an eye-opener. Sandi ordered a cheeseburger and I opted for the standard hamburger, which with onion rings, french fries and two iced teas came to just over 20 bucks. So far, so good. But the stickler in the plan to have a modest lunch and then go find this gunsmith was that the patties in both burgers were close to two inches thick.
I have occasionally been accused of having a big mouth, typewriter-wise I hope, but even I had to attack the burgers like a small mouse starting in on a wheel of cheese. That is, you start nibbling at the edges and work towards the middle. Suffice it to say that neither one of us could eat the entire burger and darn, it was good. Probably the best burger I’ve had inside the Big Horn Basin in several years.
Anyway, met the gunsmith, Bill Fuchs (pronounced Foochs I’m told, so no jokes okay?) and visited with him for about a half hour while examining some of his handiwork. Although I didn’t have a shooting example of his work in hand, my impression is that this man is very good at what he does. His case colors and understanding of the geometry of Colt’s revolvers surpass 90% of others I have encountered, no guff. And therein lies the “But.”
My impression is that Mr. Bill only works on Colt’s revolvers. Period. And he has a back-order situation for the next two years or so. The long back-order situation is partially because he nearly died from Covid this past year and, naturally, couldn’t do the work he had waiting. However, when a man’s case hardening is on par with that of the internationally renowned Doug Turnbull’s and he’s an excellent smith, you wait two years for your turn. Yes, it appears he really is that good.
That said, and kudos properly given, we gun folks here in Cody Country have some of the very best of the gunsmith breed working in our environs. I’ve mentioned them all before, so will bypass that option now, except to say that the talent available locally is on par with anywhere in the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.