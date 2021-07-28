Sandi and I went fishing the other day. We were messing about up by Lily Lake and, since the little truck had a couple of rods in the back, we decided to wet a line and see what was out there. The fish were feeding on top, but not interested in what I was offering, not in the least. I should have had my fly rod along.
Still, it was a perfect day of fishing what with the bluebird day. A pleasant day spent on the water, with nary a nibble for entertainment or dinner and especially delightful, no fish to clean. But there was more than one bug in the ointment, so to speak.
I was reminded again about why I usually leave the lower reaches of the Beartooths alone for fishing trips until after two or three hard freezes in the fall: bugs. As in biting bugs and stinging bugs and just plain pestiferous bugs. Up there it’s the insects that rule in the summer and probably where anglers originally conceived the notion of catch and release.
Those high-mountain biters do it, practice catch and release, that is. After they get their pint of blood, they put out a call and share the wealth with their compatriots. Kind of like non-resident anglers and fishing guides. Those blood suckers, the bugs, not the anglers, literally developed the original catch and release. There’s no shortage of aggressive biting bugs or non-resident anglers up there in the summer.
Unfortunately, like the angling enthusiasts, overuse of the resources eventually leads to a decrease in productivity that eventually affects long-term survivability of the resource. In other words, even if piscatorial catch and release is a good thing, too much of a good thing can destroy a prime resource and inhibit its recovery for years into the future. Don’t believe me? Look at what’s happened to the North Fork’s fishing over just the last two decades, while G&F has just stood around watching, if that.
This is not to criticize those residential anglers along the highways that often keep a trout or two for supper, but I’ve seen out-of-state dudes (fishing licenses?) heading for their vehicles with, on one occasion, six big trout of at least 18 inches or larger, in hand. That was just one angler. There were three others, all older men, slinking along behind the bushes with heavily laden stringers of fish. Game wardens around? Not likely. This is not a one-time sighting either.
I haven’t seen anyone from the G&F department make an effort to keep the tourist anglers and impulse fisher-folk under some sort of control by checking licenses along that strip of asphalt since Craig Sax retired. Say what you will about Craig, he spent a lot of time trying to protect that resource.
Moving along, later that day Sandi and I stopped for lunch on one of the larger area pullouts accessible from the Cooke City Highway. After satisfying that basic need, I decided to check the sights on the revolver I was packing. Since the area we stopped at wasn’t a regular campground, I figured it would be okay to touch off a few rounds. It wasn’t. Either we were too close to the highway, or too close to the stream ripping past on the other side.
Regardless, a young man working for the Forest Service drove over to explain that bouncing bullets off the larger rocks in the area, although I felt it was totally safe, was a no-no. First time I’d ever heard of it, but the forest service dude explained that had been a rule for the last several years.
Now this is where I could get out my soap-box and fervently address the loss of our freedoms over the years since I was a young man, but to what end? As explained it was probably a reasonable law, what with the increase in forest usage over the years. Fact is, when human population numbers reach a certain density in any situation (and yes, tourists are often considered as humans), it is unwise to just unlimber the artillery and blast away at non-sentient targets.
Perfect example was just the other day when Sandi and I took a tour around Clark and up the road by Line Creek where we used to live. Although it was already getting crowded when we moved back into Cody, the last few years have magnified the problem. Places where we hunted deer and antelope just 20 years ago, I wouldn’t touch off a shot for love or money. So many people have moved in from everywhere else U.S.A., building new homes and putting outbuildings up for their idea of a rural lifestyle, that there’s not enough room to swing a dead cat.
Let alone take a shot at a game animal, which is a moot point since the influx of citizens has caused either the demise of or departure of said animals. When humans move in, critters move out. Much of the time, with no alternative habitat available for colonization, that population of critters, be it deer, antelope, sage grouse or whatever, just disappears forever. Only so many life forms can utilize so many acres of habitat. And even if the deer and goats were still there, anywhere you look, there’s a house or out building in the background.
Other than using the country for archery hunting, using any modern firearm seems to be a bit irresponsible and, due to the proximity and number of homes and citizens now in residence, possibly a tad dangerous to those folks now living out there.
I believe this pandemic-related population shift from the more populated states out here to the more rural states is going to be what destroys our freedoms as far as hunting and just woods-wandering goes. You can only put so much garbage in a 2-pound sack before it busts.
Delicate country, and Wyoming is that, is much the same.
