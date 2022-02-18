Molly Hays scored 21 points and Ally Boysen added 10 as the Cody Fillies basketball team cruised to a 54-34 victory over Natrona County at home Friday night.
Cody led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter and 31-19 heading into halftime.
Hays drained a pair of threes to start the third quarter to help build a 37-20 lead as they pulled away from there, holding NC to just one field goal in the third frame.
Izzy Radakovich finished with nine points for Cody. Kennedi Niemann added seven.
