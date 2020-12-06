The Yellowstone Quake dropped a tough pair of matches on the road to the Sheridan Hawks Friday and Saturday.
The Hawks beat the Quake 10-2 on Friday after scoring the first five goals of the game. Sheridan drastically outshot the Quake 68-19 but the Quake (5-11) did outscore Sheridan in the third 1-0.
Jack Harris and Jack Luttringer scored for the Quake. Hudgel Selk and Gavin Hudspeth shared duties in net with Selk making 47 saves and Hudspeth saving 11. Hudspeth made the start in goal but was pulled after Sheridan (12-1) went up 5-0 in the first.
On Saturday the Quake fell 9-0 to Sheridan. Sheridan scored three goals in each period of the game.
The Hawks outshot the Quake by an even larger margin on Saturday but Connor Carroll managed to turn away 77 shots in goal.
Yellowstone will turn their attention to Gillette (9-5-1) for another road series next weekend. The last time the teams faced met in mid-October they split a two-game series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.