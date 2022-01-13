The Cody Broncs dropped a road matchup with Kelly Walsh on Thursday night 66-25.
The No. 2 ranked Trojans held Cody to four points in the second half after leading 42-21 at the break.
Robby Porter led the way for the Broncs with seven points. Luke Talich added five points.
The loss drops Cody to 2-6 overall on the season.
