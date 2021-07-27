The Cody Legion baseball team needed some last-minute heroics to defeat Cheyenne 9-8 in extra innings Monday in Cheyenne and clinch its spot in the A state title game.
After some early mental miscues allowed the Hawks to score five unearned runs throughout the game, the Cubs found themselves trailing 8-5 going into the bottom of the final inning.
After Grady McCarten lined out to center, Wyatt Carlson reached on an error when the shortstop bobbled the ball and Tyler Grenz then hit a high single that dropped in center and Carlson slid safely into second as the second basemen couldn't glove the ball. Johnston then ground into a fielder's choice and was safe at first which brought Tristan Blatt up to bat.
Blatt had been hit by pitch in his previous four plate appearance. After falling behind 0-2, he worked a full count after three straight balls. Blatt fouled off the next two pitches before he got all of a curveball and skied it over the left fence to tie the game. Cody loaded the bases but wouldn't get the go-ahead run and the game went to extra innings.
Cheyenne went down in order and in the bottom of the inning McCarten reached on an error when the shortstop bobbled the ball. He then advanced on a sac bunt by Carlson up the third-base line. Grenz was intentionally walked to set up a double play before Johnston stepped up and hit a full-count line drive that went just over the first basemen's glove to right to score the winning run.
Cody automatically advances to the state championship game on Wednesday. The Cubs play Wheatland on Tuesday at 4 p.m. A win in the game means Cody would need to be beaten twice in the championship, while a loss would make it a one-game matchup.
Early against Cheyenne, Cody put up a few runs but didn't have a big first like they have in its earlier tournament games. In the first the Cubs scored one on a walk, sac bunt by Johnston and passed ball. Singles by Dominic Phillips and Johnston and a walk made it 2-0 in the second.
The Hawks scored two in the third to tie it and took a 3-2 lead in the fourth. In the bottom of the frame, a single by Grenz, walk and hit batter loaded the bases. Jack Schroeder then hit an RBI single and two more errors gave Cody a 5-3 lead.
Cheyenne tied the game on a double in the sixth. Then in the seventh, Post 6 loaded the bases with three singles and scored three runs on two walks and a sac fly to take an 8-5 lead.
At the plate, Grenz went 2-3, Johnston 2-4 and Blatt 1-1.
Johnston earned the win, giving up no runs on no hits through 1 2/3 innings. Engdahl started the game and allowed three runs, none earned, on five hits while striking out seven. Blatt pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up five runs, three earned, on five hits.
