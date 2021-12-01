The Yellowstone Quake couldn’t quite find the offense they needed to steal a win from visiting Butte over the weekend.
The Cobras beat the Quake 6-2 on Friday. On Saturday Butte turned around and took down the Quake 5-2.
The Quake are now 4-16-2 and sit seventh out of eight teams in the Frontier Division.
The Cobras improved their record to 9-12-2 and now sit fifth in the division.
On Friday the Cobras led 5-0 before Jack Harris got the Quake on the board at the 15:46 mark of the second period.
He was assisted by Logan Brown and Keegan Ferguson.
Ferguson cut the lead to 5-2 on a power play goal assisted by Gustov Ostman and Harris at the 1:32 mark of the third.
Cole Eastman was in the net for the Quake. Eastman stopped 45 of 51 of the Cobras shots.
After a relatively clean Friday night contest, things got a little heated on Saturday.
The Quake racked up 47 penalty minutes after just six on Friday. Butte finished with just four penalty minutes.
The Yellowstone defense stepped up, however, allowing just a single power play goal from the Cobras.
Gabe Coppo and Brandon Kididis scored back-to-back goals for the Quake in the third period.
Gabe Coppo scored 3 minutes into the period on assists from Tyler Hanson and Ostman to make it 4-1 Butte.
The Kididis score made it 4-2 just a few minutes later. Ostman and Harris assisted on that goal.
It was Harris’ 21st assist of the season.
The Cobras scored on an empty net goal to end things 5-2.
Eastman stopped 12 of 15 shots in the net.
Luc Haggit came on in the second period and stopped 26 of 27 shots.
The Quake travel to Butte for another matchup with the Cobras.
Friday night’s contest is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start. Saturday night the puck is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.