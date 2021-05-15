The regular season came to a close this weekend for the Cody boys soccer squad, which split its final matches.
It opened play with a non-conference matchup in Buffalo. The Broncs haven’t faced many teams in the 3A East this season and though the Bison are on the outside looking in when it comes to the state tournament, they still played a physical game against Cody.
Junior forward Jackson Gail opened the scoring early in the match for the Broncs, but the Bison quickly answered. A back-and-forth battle ensued, with freshman Colby Balyo finding a seam and sending a cross over the field to junior C.J. Dominick, who finished it with a header to ensure a Bronc victory, 2-1.
The Broncs had little time to rest, immediately heading back across the Bighorns for Senior Day against No. 1 Worland, a 3-1 loss. The undefeated Warriors scored in the 6th minute and looked poised to run away with the game, but the Bronc defense buckled down and didn’t allow another goal for the rest of the half.
Senior midfielder Hunter Robbins lined up a free kick in the 55th minute that curved perfectly into the back of the net to tie the match. The tie lasted about 10 minutes before senior goalie Ian Balyo couldn’t quite handle a rocket of a shot and Worland got a goal on a follow up. The Warriors third goal came in the 71st minute, a laser from the corner of the 18.
The Broncs finish the season with a 9-6 record and a berth in the state tournament in Cheyenne next week.
