Wyatt Becker ran his best meet in weeks in his final high school cross country race.
The Cody boys finished fifth at the 3A State Cross County Championships in Afton on Friday. The Broncs were led by the senior, who shook off a tough stretch the last few weeks to finish ninth in 17:42.61, capping his high school career with an All-State placing.
“I was super pleased with my performance this weekend,” Becker said. “I knew I had to bounce back after conference and just stayed relaxed and smiled during my race.”
David Juergens came in soon after in 18:01.75, good for 13th and just seconds behind the 12th place finisher.
The Broncs were rounded out by Charlie Hulbert in 22nd (18:24.60), Marshall Brookins in 44th (19:04.38), Kyle Graham 56th (19:24.38), Riley Nielson 64th (19:31.89) and Ian Graham 97th (21:23.69).
Coach Scott Shaffer said Hulbert, a freshman, again displayed his talent.
“Charlie is just a racer,” Shaffer said. “The other guys kind of figured out that he has race moxie. We’re super excited.”
The Broncs also saved one of their best performances for last. After trailing Worland all season, Cody finally topped the Warriors, who finished sixth, 16 points behind. Lander cruised to the boys victory, with Star Valley, Lyman and Mountain View behind.
“Overall I think that this season was very fun,” Juergens said. “Both the boys and girls teams did better than I thought.”
