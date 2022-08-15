Mid-August is typically a slow time of the year for insect hatches and activity. While caddis, green drake mayflies, and large and small golden stoneflies were available meals or snacks during much of the high water period in July, the trout and whitefish now wait until the early evening hours to feed on these insects. There are several reasons for this. Water temps spike in the hot, bright days of August which cause the trout some stress, so they seek shelter in rock and underwater structures that are shaded (cooler) and also provide cover from predators lurking above the water. These predators are anglers, osprey, bald eagles, blue herons and pelicans.

