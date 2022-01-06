Cody Broncs basketball team earned their first win of the season in Powell on Thursday night.
The Broncs beat the Panthers 53-49 to improve to 1-3 on the season.
After trailing 15-4 after the first quarter and 25-17 at the half, Cody outscored Powell 36-24 in the second half to get the win.
Luke Talich led the scoring for the Broncs with 11 points.
