The Cody Cubs returned to conference play on Tuesday night in Powell, sweeping a two-game tilt with the Pioneers.
Cody (22-15, 4-0) loaded the bases early and often to walk away with an 11-6 victory in game one.
Cubs ace Jack Schroeder dominated on the hill in game two to help Cody to a 5-2 win.
Jace Jarrett got the nod on the mound in game one, going 4 1/3 innings and giving up six hits, five runs and striking out three. Four of those runs were earned.
He was also one of seven Cubs with multiple hits in game one, finishing 3 of 5 at the plate and scoring twice.
Cody loaded the bases in the top of the first inning on a single from Trey Thomasson, double from Jack Schroeder and walks by Trey Schroeder and Dominic Phillips, but couldn’t get a run across.
Jarrett started off the second with a single as the Cubs again sent plenty of traffic around the bases.
Ty Peterson walked, Ben Reinker singled, and another single by Thomasson scored Peterson to put the Cubs up 1-0.
A Phillips single scored Thomasson and Reinker to put the Cubs up 3-0.
Cody added two more runs in the top of the third before Jack Schroeder sent one deep to left to lead off the third on a solo shot to put the Cubs up 6-0.
After a Phillips single, Trey Schroeder unloaded for a two-run blast to right, his second home run of the season, to put the Cubs up 8-0.
After a one-two-three bottom of the fourth inning for the Pioneers, Phillips drove in Reinker and Thomasson to put the Cubs up 10-0.
The Pioneers answered with a five-run fifth inning before Jayvin McAlmond entered in relief and got Powell to hit into a double-play to get out of the inning.
Jarrett scored after a double in the top of the sixth and the Pioneers added a run in the bottom of the seventh for the 11-6 final.
The Cubs racked up 20 hits including three apiece by Thomasson, Phillips, Trey Schroeder, Jarrett and Reinker.
Jack Schroeder and Wyatt Carlson finished with two hits apiece.
Peterson added a hit, a walk and a run scored.
McAlmond went 1.2 innings on the mound, giving up a run and no hits.
Phillips finished things off giving up a hit, no runs and striking a batter.
Both teams’ No. 1 pitchers squared off in game two, as Jack Schroeder and Brock Johnson went head-to-head in a thriller.
The Cubs got after Johnson right away with the bats.
After a Thomasson walk and Phillips single, Trey Schroeder laced a shot to left center to score a pair.
The Pioneers answered in the bottom of the first on a Trey Stenerson sacrifice fly to make it 2-1 heading into the second.
Thomasson hammered a triple into left to score Jarrett and Bailey, in the top of the second, and Reinker laid down a bunt to score Thomasson on a suicide squeeze to make it 5-1 Cody.
Jack Schroeder cruised from there on the mound.
He nearly went the distance, giving up four hits and two runs, one earned, and striking out 12.
Peterson was on the hill for the final out to get the save.
Phillips and Trey Schroeder finished with two hits apiece for the Cubs.
Thomasson added the triple and Reinker a double in the 5-2 win.
The Pioneers appeared to add another run in the bottom of the fifth, but after Cubs coach Bart Grenz disagreed with the call and asked for a review by the officials, the run was taken off the board due to apparent interference from the batter on the throw to second by Jarrett as catcher.
The inning ended with a strikeout and call out on the runner attempting to steal second in a rare interference call to end the fifth.
Johnson was also solid on the mound for the Pioneers.
He also went 6 2/3 innings giving up six hits and five runs, four of those earned.
He also matched Schroeder with 12 strikeouts in a hard-fought pitchers dual.
The Cubs are back at home on Thursday as they host Casper for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.
On Friday night the Cubs host Billings for a two-game tilt starting at 5 p.m. at Milward Simpson Field.
Cody then heads back to conference play when they head to Cowley to take on Lovell on Tuesday for a pair of contests starting at 5 p.m.
