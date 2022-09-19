The Cody football team may have looked a little different on the field on Friday night in Buffalo, but the result was still the same.
The Broncs took to the air against the Bison, as quarterback Luke Talich tossed for 260 yards and three touchdowns in a physical 35-13 victory.
Cody made it through the nonconference part of the schedule a perfect 3-0 and showed they have plenty in the arsenal if it needs to be called upon.
“Buffalo has tough kids, they are well coached and they took it right at us,” coach Matt McFadden said. “We knew it was going to be a physical game and it was a good win for us.”
The Broncs struck first in the opening quarter, converting on a fourth and short on a quick hitter from Talich to Eli Pryor, and then converting on a third and 33 with a touchdown strike from Talich to wide receiver Wilkins Radakovich, who blew past his defender and reeled in a perfect pass for the score.
The Bison faced heavy pressure all game from the quick, aggressive defensive line of the Broncs, setting up Buffalo for tough third and long situations.
“Buffalo was a great team and we knew they always play super hard at home and take pride in what they do,” Bronc Jack Schroeder said. “Last year they had some great athletes and they came back this year faster and stronger.”
The Broncs again had to convert on a fourth down play in the second quarter, and again it was the Talich to Prior combination that got the first down.
That was followed by a 9-yard touchdown toss from Talich to Remy Broussard, who managed to sneak away from the defense for a wide open grab.
“We have a lot of weapons on this team and we are really deep,” Broussard said. “It is hard for most teams to match up with us when we are executing and getting everyone involved.”
Down 13-0, the Bison got on the board later in the second on a 62-yard touchdown run to make it 13-7.
The Broncs answered that score after a cut back and run from Schroeder set Cody up at the 6-yard line.
Talich punched it into the end zone and Trey Thommason bullied his way into the end zone for the two-point conversion to make it 21-7 at the half.
“We had a lightning delay and some rain, but I thought our kids did a good job of ignoring the weather, and we ended up throwing it more than we have all year,” McFadden said. “They were selling out to stop the run, so we were just taking what the defense was giving us.”
After a turnover by the Broncs, the Bison capitalised with a touchdown to draw to within 21-13 after a blocked extra point.
Yardage was tough to come by for both teams after the half.
In the fourth, however, Talich helped get the offense back on track on a play-action pass that appeared as if he was going to run up the middle, but instead found a streaking Broussard over the for an 84-yard TD connection.
The Bison nearly answered after a big return by Blake Bell set Buffalo up at the 31-yard line of the Broncs, but with the Bison knocking on the door of the goal line the Broncs held to force a turnover on downs.
The Broncs would get on the board again later in the fourth after another big run from Schroeder set Cody up at the goal line where Grayson Beaudrie punched it infrom there to make it 35-13.
Beaudrie helped finish off the Bison on defense with a forced fumble and recovery by Schroeder at the 4:55 mark of the final quarter.
Schroeder finished the night with four tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass break up and the fumble recovery.
Beaudrie finished with four tackles, a sack and a blocked kick.
Thomasson ended up with a sack and five tackles Dominic Phillips had another solid game on defense with four tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.
“I was just pleased with how many guys were able to step up and play well,” McFadden said. “We have a lot of weapons and were able to take advantage of what the defense was doing.”
The Broncs will look to get those weapons back in form on Friday night as they hit the road once again to take on Jackson in a rematch of last season’s championship game.
“Jackson is always a great team and we have a lot of recent history with them,” Schroeder said. “This game should be a lot of fun.”
