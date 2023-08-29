Shoes are squeak, squeak, squeaking and racquets are thwack, thwack, thwacking for the Broncs and Fillies tennis squads that have already hit the courts this year. Cody is making good use of their early time together.
Fillies
Even in the August heat, Coach Jason Quigley is already liking what he’s seeing from his Filly squad.
“I had kids last year that played, Hailey Dansie, Alyssa Despain, Brenna Foote, these are girls who had never really played before,” he said. “But here’s the deal: they’re coachable and athletic. By the time state rolled around, we were really competitive. I’ve got all these girls who drilled all summer long. It’s amazing.”
That coachability is a recurring theme for the Cody girls, as is youth. There’s just one senior on the team.
Quigley is building a strong core of young players in his doubles brackets and is relying on senior Karina Schoessler and junior Noelle Graham to hold down the singles spots. I
t’s not clear who will be in the top spot yet, but Schoessler is taking advantage of her position as senior captain to motivate the whole team to put in the work needed for a successful season.
“I’ve been using my experience, looking back on the captains of the past and the example they set on me, and using that to try to help inspire everyone that’s beginning their tennis journey,” she said. “I always try to bring a lot of motivation and show that tennis is fun and I really enjoy it. I think that helps them get more into it.”
The greatest strength for the Fillies may just be their depth, and Quigley thinks that they have a chance to make some noise in the postseason.
“No one expects anything out of our girls because they don’t know how good our girls are,” he said. “Our girls could easily bring home a trophy, top 4. ... Our girls are really deep all the way through. I have high expectations for them, and it’s more the expectation of learning how to fight and compete more than anything else.”
Schoessler agrees.
“This is the strongest girls team I think we’ve had for a while, so I’m excited to see where it will go,” she said.
Broncs
Last season’s Broncs started hot, rattling off four straight team wins to open the year. The doubles teams of Stewart Aguilar and Carter Thompson and Caleb Wallace and Joseph Killpack led the way in that early dominance, going undefeated over that stretch.
They then carried that momentum to state championships at the end of the year and led the team to a third-place overall finish at state.
Tade Geving and Nick Stewart made a formidable 1-2 punch in the singles brackets, starting 3-1 to open the season and making solid showings in Gillette.
But that group was largely comprised of a strong senior class, and now the young Broncs have the opportunity to forge their own identity on the court.
They’re coming into the season with the knowledge they need to make an early statement.
“Here’s the deal with the boys: they all know how to play,” Quigley said. “We can compete with any team because we know how to play.”
Thompson and Stewart are back this season for the Broncs and look to be in a position to make waves again.
Stewart, now Cody’s top singles player, has the confidence and ability to make his way to an All-State finish.
Thompson, the lone returning state champion doubles player from last season, is shaping up to lead the Broncs doubles teams once again.
The team did lose six players to graduation, but Stewart doesn’t see the turnover as a bad thing.
Instead, it’s an opportunity to build something new.
“We kind of get to restart our whole team,” the sophomore said. “We’re all learning, even me, I’m learning how to play against different kinds of players. I think it’s really exciting because there are so many fresh guys out and so many people who want to play.”
How far they’ll go will depend on a few lucky bounces here and there, but Stewart is feeling confident in the growth they can achieve over the next several weeks of the short season.
“I think we can do really well. We do have a young team, but they’ve all been playing quite a while,” he said. “With Coach Quigley’s help, we can really improve a lot over the season.”
For both the Broncs and the Fillies, Quigley ultimately isn’t too worried about their final results. He’s more worried about the process.
“Our culture is ‘Embrace the fight,’” he said. “Winning and losing will take care of itself. If we fight 100% and lose, we’re okay with it.”
The two teams will get their next chance to give it all they’ve got on Saturday with a road trip to Sheridan.
Serving starts at 3 p.m.
