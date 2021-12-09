They may be a team chock full of underclassmen, but no team in the state is going to look at the young guns on the Cody girls basketball team and see that as much of an advantage.
After battling their way to the 4A state championship game last season, the first time in school history the Fillies made the 4A title game, and returning so much talent from that squad, these young Fillies know what it takes to make another run at state.
“Now we can say we finally have some experience,” coach Chris Wagner said. “We only have one senior this year, but the younger players have gained a lot of experience.”
The Fillies finished the season 18-6 overall and 4-2 in conference play last year, eventually upsetting Thunder Basin and defeating Sheridan to face Cheyenne East for the state title.
Cody finished with the top-ranked defense in the conference, forcing nearly 20 turnovers per game and grabbing more than 12 steals per contest.
“We want to keep getting those turnovers and keep getting points off of those turnovers,” sophomore guard Molly Hays said. “That’s a big part of our game. We want to score in transition.”
Hays had a breakout freshman campaign, finishing fourth in scoring average and assists per game, plus landing in the top 10 in rebounding.
And while the defense forced the issue all season, the offense complimented that tenacity with five players finishing in the top 10 in field goal percentage. Three of those players return this year.
Izzy Radakovich, Hays and Reece Niemann look to improve on an offense that finished fourth in the conference in scoring.
“They love the defensive end, but they have good athletes on the offensive end as well,” Wagner said.
Newcomer Victory Buck has already had an early impact as well. Buck averaged 11.8 points per game as a sophomore for Riverside High School last season and led the team in rebounds and steals.
Freshman Kaitlin Ennist has shown the kind of game that could get her varsity minutes this year.
“We are definitely a fast-paced team,” junior Kennedi Niemann said. “We have a lot of hard workers who have put in the extra time. I think a lot of people are looking forward to this season.”
Kennedi Niemann led the team in steals and finished as one of the top defenders in the conference.
If it holds true that good defense leads to good offense, the Fillies could be scoring in bunches.
Cody held Jackson to just 13 points in a Feb. 6 matchup last year. Riverton put up just 16 points against the Fillies three weeks later in a 73-16 Cody win.
Of the six losses the Fillies had last year, three of those came to Natrona, including a pair of tight conference matchups in Casper and Cody.
“Definitely one of our goals is to beat them at least once this year,” Hays said laughing.
By the time they face Natrona on Jan. 21 in Casper, the Fillies look to be firing on all cylinders.
As always, as the smallest school in the conference going up against the biggest schools in the state, the Fillies have their work cut out for them.
But this team wouldn’t have it any other way.
“We love the competition,” Wagner said. “I would much rather be facing that top competition in the state with this team.”
